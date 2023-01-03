Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Mary Hepburn: Let hope be your guide in the new year
Everyone needs hope. The new year is the perfect time to look ahead with hope. If you have hope in your world, it can be one of optimism and positivity. You will have more peace and find more joy. Right now I am reading a book with my Bible study...
Donald Trump's Days in the Wilderness Are Over
The former president could soon be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after his Twitter was recently restored.
North Platte Telegraph
Survey: Religiously, Congress doesn't reflect America
Religiously speaking, the incoming 118th Congress looks like America — that is, the America of decades past, rather than today. Congress is far more Christian, and religious overall, than today's general population. Even though nearly three in 10 Americans claim no religious affiliation — a rate that has steadily...
Comments / 0