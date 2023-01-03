Read full article on original website
Bystander 2
4d ago
He is slowly admitting what he wants Twitter to be. A cesspool of hate. No surprise there. Thrown in lies, misinformation, conspiracy theories, anti-science rhetoric, division, and he's well on his way to achieving that goal.
Reply(7)
10
Calvin Landers
4d ago
Finally something he said ,that is true 👍, I am a nice person but since getting on the platform, even I have participated in this cesspool, I am going to stop doing it ,after a while you actually turn into the cesspool .
Reply
4
Bea Giles
4d ago
Just because someone voices their opinion, doesn't make it hate speech. 😂 😂 You people find hate in absolutely everything.
Reply(4)
5
Comments / 67