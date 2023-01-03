ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute to Late Husband

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is paying tribute to her late husband just one day after he was laid to rest in a private funeral with friends and family. Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna's song "Lift Me Up" played in the background.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
RadarOnline

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

‘I Didn’t Ask For This’: Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out

Susan Studey has been wanting to defend her father’s reputation since her sister Lucy Studey’s claims that he was a serial killer blew up in the news more than a month ago. “The entire time, I knew it wasn’t true,” Susan tells Rolling Stone.  In October, Lucy said in an explosive Newsweek interview that she believed her father, Donald Dean Studey, had murdered as many as 70 of people over three decades and buried them on the family property in the Green Hollow area of Southwest Iowa. Law enforcement had opened an investigation, lending credence to her claims, and an...
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

French Montana Breaks Silence After Shooting in Miami Gardens

French Montana is thankful to be alive and that those injured in the shooting in Miami Gardens are all expected to make it ... breaking his silence on the scary incident. French just addressed Thursday night's terrifying ordeal, writing, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
New York Post

Stalker who allegedly tried to kick down Anderson Cooper’s door freed on supervised release

A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court. Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order. Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least...
MANHATTAN, NY
Popculture

Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.

