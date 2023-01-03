I love how plenty people not from here want it to change. This has been happening for generations and you crybabys should leave if you don't like it.
Most people enjoy all kinds of fireworks especially colorful aerials and loud ones. It’s tradition. New Year’s Eve won’t be fun without them. To those in power, just legislate on safety but no bans. We’re all civilized here. Thanks. From your humble taxpayer and voter.
I say it’s a very long tradition for popping fireworks and they should lift the band of Ariel fireworks cause that has not hurt anyone cause it’s in the air not in the ground but other fireworks like homemade cherry bombs and what not yes that bad so do away with the band or stop selling fireworks all together and shipping them to Hawaii
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
