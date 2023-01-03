ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Kūlani
4d ago

I love how plenty people not from here want it to change. This has been happening for generations and you crybabys should leave if you don't like it.

chevi45
4d ago

Most people enjoy all kinds of fireworks especially colorful aerials and loud ones. It’s tradition. New Year’s Eve won’t be fun without them. To those in power, just legislate on safety but no bans. We’re all civilized here. Thanks. From your humble taxpayer and voter.

kyle kaneshiro
4d ago

I say it’s a very long tradition for popping fireworks and they should lift the band of Ariel fireworks cause that has not hurt anyone cause it’s in the air not in the ground but other fireworks like homemade cherry bombs and what not yes that bad so do away with the band or stop selling fireworks all together and shipping them to Hawaii

hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Marlin beaches itself in Waikiki: ‘Gnarly to see’

WAIKIKI (KHON2) — Some Waikiki beachgoers were in for a surprise when a marlin beached itself right in front of a growing crowd of spectators on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ocean Safety said no one was hurt, but it is not clear why the fish decided to swim up on shore.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE

