ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

E pluribus unum: More and more are becoming American citizens by choice

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 9 days ago

In the fiscal year that ended this September, people from around the world chose us. At some 970,000 naturalizations, it was the third highest year on record for immigrants becoming American citizens.

This is a testament to the staying power of the American idea of a culture of cultures, the story that anyone from anywhere can still have as much of a say as all others. This is, to some extent, a myth, more aspirational than a true mirror, but within every myth there’s a foundation of truth, and despite the imperfections this has kept being a country of immigrants.

These are a reason to celebrate, but they are not a reason to get complacent. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that a big part of this uptick is because naturalizations were essentially shut down due to COVID, and also led by immigrants reacting to the most vitriolic anti-immigrant rhetoric and official action in a century.

Under former President Trump, dissuading and disrespecting immigrants wasn’t incidental, it was a deliberate strategy driven by people like Stephen Miller — the White House adviser who simply rejected the American identity of a truly pluralist society and yearned for a return to an imagined past of nativist glory.

Undoing his careful efforts will require more than just a change in rhetoric. The Biden administration must be commended for efforts to unwind the xenophobia, like reverting the citizenship test to a less onerous form and working to streamline it further, but this moment is an opportunity to do more than turn back the clock. Officials like U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Jaddou and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must work to clear the brush of bureaucratic obstacles that still lock people out, such as by reducing the use of redundant paperwork.

For its part, Congress has much to fix, including a broken family and employment visa system that keeps people waiting in interminable backlogs for permanent residency, the precursor to citizenship. Many of the best Americans will be the ones by choice.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Daily News

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly hospitalized; officials say 1,200 detained after capital riot

Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro was reportedly hospitalized Monday in Florida, while officials said 1,200 people were detained following protests in which his supporters stormed three buildings in the country’s capital. Bolsonaro went to the AdventHealth Celebration medical center near Orlando with what he claimed to be severe abdominal pain, according to the Brazilian ...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily News

Live and in color: Matt Gaetz is right that C-SPAN must be allowed full freedom to show everything Congress does

Many years ago, knowing us as regular C-SPAN watchers, we were asked by a friend what the acronym stood for and we guessed “Congress-span”? Nope. It’s the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network, created to put sessions of Congress on TV. C-SPAN’s debut was a March 19, 1979 floor speech about the big change TV was bringing by Rep. Al Gore, before he was a senator, vice president and almost ...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily News

By George: Even top Republicans now say Santos, the fraud, must go

Mark Twain is right that a lie travels around the world before the truth can put its pants on, but the truth has raced back to bite George Santos in the rear. That became clearer than ever Wednesday as leading New York Republicans demanded the new congressman resign immediately. Among them were state Republican Chair Nick Langworthy, Nassau County Chair Joseph Cairo, former Sen. Al D’Amato and ...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily News

Trump Org finance chief Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months, ‘amicably’ parts ways with company

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was sentenced to five months behind bars Tuesday as the judge condemned his “offensive” greed. At the CFO’s Manhattan Supreme Court sentencing, Justice Juan Merchan honored his promise to Weisselberg in August when he pleaded guilty to tax fraud. The sentence includes a term of five years post-release supervision. But the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

No ceiling fans: New Congress must avoid debt ceiling crisis

With a new Congress comes a new looming debt ceiling crisis. In the contentious speakership vote, MAGA extremists handed Speaker Kevin McCarthy a proverbial Russian roulette revolver and he readily took it in his quest for the gavel. He can go through most of this year pretending it’s not there, trying to herd the cats that form his chaotic caucus in what promises to be a singularly ...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy