weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 22:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Colorado, north central Wharton, southeastern Austin and west central Fort Bend Counties through 1145 PM CST At 1113 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eagle Lake, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include East Bernard and Wallis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Waller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harris; Waller FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 1 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen across the advisory area. Rainfall intensity is currently diminishing, however ponding water on area streets will take a while to recede. Do not drive across water covered roads. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tomball, Jersey Village, Hockley, Pattison, Cypress, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport and Monaville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1108 PM CST, A cluster of southward moving showers and thunderstorms will merge with incoming cells from the south. This will result in periods of very heavy rainfall and the potential for urban street flooding and rises on area creeks, bayous and streams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Richmond, Jersey Village, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Spring Valley, Spring Branch North, Spring Branch West, Memorial Park, Greater Heights, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Northside / Northline and Greenway / Upper Kirby Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Lavaca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 23:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lavaca FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Although a few additional showers may impact the area overnight, flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
