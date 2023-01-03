Effective: 2023-01-07 23:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harris; Waller FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris, Montgomery and Waller. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 1 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen across the advisory area. Rainfall intensity is currently diminishing, however ponding water on area streets will take a while to recede. Do not drive across water covered roads. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tomball, Jersey Village, Hockley, Pattison, Cypress, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport and Monaville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

