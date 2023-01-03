Effective: 2023-01-12 05:06:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Haakon; Mellette; Tripp; Ziebach DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST /1 PM CST/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ziebach County, Haakon County, Mellette County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon MST /1 PM CST/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

HAAKON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO