Dolly Parton wants to ‘dig up’ secret song stashed in Dollywood time capsule: ‘It’s really good'

Dolly Parton wants to dig up the “really good” song she buried beneath her Dollywood theme park.

The country music icon, 76, confirmed she secretly recorded the track for the 2015 opening of her DreamMore resort , but that it will be unearthed in 2045 - when she is 99.

“You have no idea how that has bothered me,” Parton told The Kelly Clarkson Show last month.

“I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!”

The song is buried in a chestnut box in various formats, along with cassettes and CD players.

