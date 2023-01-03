ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Fresno

Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers

DENVER -- - Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to turn...
DENVER, CO
ABC30 Fresno

Kings heated as late foul call in tie game propels Lakers to win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakersextended theirwinning streak to a season-best five games with a 136-134 victory over theKings on Saturday, but not without some controversy. Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on the Lakers' Dennis Schroder with 3.1 seconds remaining, with the score tied at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals

The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team. The Lakers also signed Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Warriors' Andre Iguodala set for season debut vs. Magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors and Iguodala have been targeting a return for the second half of the season since training camp, but Saturday -- which will be the Warriors' 40th game of the season -- became a more concrete target date over the past week as Iguodala began to scrimmage with the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Thompson (knee) a late scratch as Warriors lose to Magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday after experiencing left knee soreness in pregame warmups. Thompson's left knee is the same leg as his torn ACL from 2019. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the training...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

