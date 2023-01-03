Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
ABC30 Fresno
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers
DENVER -- - Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to turn...
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers' LeBron James talks pursuit of scoring record, staying great at 38
LOS ANGELES -- With the Lakers heading to Sacramento this weekend and LeBron James needing fewer than 500 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time mark of 38,397 points, James reflected on the time he scored his first NBA points in the home of theKings. "I knew that I was ready...
ABC30 Fresno
Remembering the last time LeBron scored fewer than 10 points in the regular season ... 16 years ago
LEBRON JAMES IS well-known for his uncanny ability to recall specific moments from any point throughout his pro basketball career, whether it occurred minutes or even years prior. But when asked earlier this week about the milestone he reached Thursday -- going 16 years and 1,125 regular-season games without scoring...
ABC30 Fresno
Kings heated as late foul call in tie game propels Lakers to win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakersextended theirwinning streak to a season-best five games with a 136-134 victory over theKings on Saturday, but not without some controversy. Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox was called for a foul on the Lakers' Dennis Schroder with 3.1 seconds remaining, with the score tied at...
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals
The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team. The Lakers also signed Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League,...
ABC30 Fresno
Warriors' Andre Iguodala set for season debut vs. Magic
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors and Iguodala have been targeting a return for the second half of the season since training camp, but Saturday -- which will be the Warriors' 40th game of the season -- became a more concrete target date over the past week as Iguodala began to scrimmage with the team.
ABC30 Fresno
Thompson (knee) a late scratch as Warriors lose to Magic
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday after experiencing left knee soreness in pregame warmups. Thompson's left knee is the same leg as his torn ACL from 2019. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the training...
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Philadelphia 76ers: TV channel, radio, time info
Detroit Pistons (11-31) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) When: 3 p.m. Sunday. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
Comments / 0