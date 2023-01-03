SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will make his season debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors and Iguodala have been targeting a return for the second half of the season since training camp, but Saturday -- which will be the Warriors' 40th game of the season -- became a more concrete target date over the past week as Iguodala began to scrimmage with the team.

