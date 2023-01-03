ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Platelet need growing in WNY

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The need for platelets is on the rise in Western New York, especially after last week's hard-hitting blizzard. Roswell Park and ConnectLife both say the need is ongoing, but even more now.

Melanie Brem with ConnectLife says platelets have a five day shelf life. The platelets help trauma victims. "As a result of this horrible Blizzard, we've had to cancel for days of blood drives and countless other drives, resulting in the absolute need for additional donors to really come in and help replenish our platelets supply, but also our regular blood supply as well," says Brem. She notes 12 donors a day are needed to keep supplies plentiful.

Platelets are vital to cancer patients, especially at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center . "Those patients who have had surgeries, and may have had some bleeding during the surgery, need a replacement of blood products, and then some patients during their treatments become anemic, and then they need red cells. So that's that's very important for them to get their energy back and to be able to continue their treatments," says Maria Turner. Turner says for patients undergoing treatment and for their particular cancer, such as a blood cancer, their ability to make their own platelets becomes compromised, so a platelet transfusion becomes very important for them, because platelets are the clotting factor in our blood.

Turner says when it comes to donating, some are hesitant because of perceived pain or ineligibility. But she urges potential donors to put things in perspective. "Yes, there's a little tiny bit of pain when they're inserting the needle. It's just a discomfort that goes away quickly. We just asked folks to think about what our patients are going through," says Turner.

If you'd like to donate, call Roswell Park at 716-845-8275, or visit www.roswellpark.org . You may also contact ConnectLife at 716-529-4270 or visit https://www.connectlife.org/donate-blood .

