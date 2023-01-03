Read full article on original website
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
kcur.org
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Former CFO sentenced for embezzling $3.1M from Kansas City company
A former CFO for Kansas City-based Genesys Industrial Corporation will serve six years in prison for embezzling $3.1 million from the company.
KCTV 5
KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Former Kansas City-area CFO of Year winner sentenced for embezzlement
R. Scott Simkins, the former chief financial officer at Genesys Systems Integrator, was sentenced Thursday to 6 1/2 years in prison and ordered to repay $4 million for embezzlement and tax evasion.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 91-year-old woman
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 91-year-old woman who had been missing since September 2022.
KMBC.com
Citing a big need, Johnson County, Kansas, doubles the number of medical death investigators
OLATHE, Kan. — In one month, Johnson County, Kansas doubled the number of medical death investigators in its medical examiner's office. But its death rate itself is mostly unchanged. In the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office off Sunset Drive in Olathe, Dr. Diane Peterson spends a lot of time...
kcur.org
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Kansas City Chiefs running back is hospitalized in intensive care after saving his two children in the ocean. Peyton Hillis remains hospitalized following the accident. Hillis’ uncle Greg Hillis said the former NFL star is receiving treatment on his lungs and kidneys in a...
Getting green from green: Raytown advances recreational marijuana tax to voters
Raytown, Missouri, leaders will ask voters to approve a local tax on recreational marijuana sales. It is the first city in the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KCTV 5
KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.
16-year-old charged in east Kansas City deadly shooting
A 16-year-old is now facing charges in Kansas City's last homicide of 2022, court officials say.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
Kansas City man sentenced for 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A Jackson County judge on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Kansas City man to life in prison for a 2018 shooting rampage that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police engage in standoff after man is cut with knife
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police were engaged in a standoff at an apartment in the area of E. 34th Street and Colorado Avenue after one man cut another with a knife. According to the police, officers went to an apartment in the 3300 block of Colorado...
Kansas City fire crews, councilman inspect apartments after claims of neglect
A Kansas City councilman and fire crews are digging into problems at Stonegate Meadows Apartments after months of complaints of poor living conditions.
