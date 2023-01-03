ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 8

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Tax cut talk is top of mind for new legislature

The Democratic governor wants one. Republican state lawmakers have a tradition of wanting one. Yet exactly how to provide a tax cut could be one of the biggest sticking points when the Kansas Legislature opens its new session Monday after the inauguration.
Salina Post

Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
KXII.com

Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KVOE

Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin

State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy