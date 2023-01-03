Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
Emporia gazette.com
Tax cut talk is top of mind for new legislature
The Democratic governor wants one. Republican state lawmakers have a tradition of wanting one. Yet exactly how to provide a tax cut could be one of the biggest sticking points when the Kansas Legislature opens its new session Monday after the inauguration.
lawrencekstimes.com
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A new era’ for open records in Kansas: Court says yes, electronic records must be provided electronically
When a person requests a copy of an electronic public record under the Kansas Open Records Act, public agencies must provide that copy in electronic format, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. This means, for instance, that agencies can’t print off copies of Excel spreadsheets — they must provide the...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
kcur.org
Missouri lawmakers are again looking at how to raise the state's 'disastrously low' teacher pay
Once again, teacher pay is a top priority in Missouri’s legislature. Both Democrats and Republicans have talked about the need to increase pay in the first week of the new session. Newly elected House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, said the pay scale needs work. “We're going to see...
WIBW
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KXII.com
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
kcur.org
Kansas teacher shortage prompts calls for higher salaries, paying student teachers
As Kansas faces the worst teacher shortage it’s ever known, one group says the state needs to raise teacher pay, elevate the profession and offer student teachers a paycheck. “Part of the problem is our salaries in education stink,” said Rick Ginsburg, dean of education at the University of...
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
KVOE
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
Kris Kobach, Kansas’ next AG, picks new chief deputy AG
Kris Kobach, Kansas' next Attorney General, has announced his pick for chief deputy attorney general.
WIBW
$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
kcur.org
Missouri educators hope a new approach to reading will improve low literacy rates
Missouri education leaders are pushing for a big change in the way children are taught to read. They’re leaning into something called the science of reading, a blanket term for research-backed teaching methods that have been gaining in popularity in recent years. Multiple new laws are part of this...
