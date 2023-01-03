Briefs: Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame announces latest inductees

Hall of Fame Induction Banquet set for March 25

The new Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2022 have been announced. The induction banquet will take place at 5 p.m. March 25 at the Trillium Event Center in Bucyrus. Tickets will be available soon.

The member of the Class of 2022 are:

Davey Jones, WQEL Sports

Mike McGuire, Wynford

Vainard Spiess, Buckeye Central

Jim Walker (deceased), Bucyrus

Jim Wegesin, Galion

Mick Wells, Colonel Crawford

2004 State Softball Champs, Crestline

Council on Aging expands senior activities in Crestline

CRESTLINE – The Crawford County Council on Aging plans on offering more senior citizen activities in Crestline beginning in January. Activities will take place on Tuesdays at the Crestline Community Center at Thoman and Bucyrus streets.

Senior Social Club will be offered from 1 to 3:30 p.m. today. This activity has a fee of $2 and features cards, games, snacks, drinks and more.A canvas painting class will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 10. Class fee is $6; members pay $3. All supplies will be provided.

A health and fitness program will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 17. The program begins with a low-impact chair exercise class, followed by a snack and short health presentation.

Bingo will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24. A soup social will be at 1 p.m. prior to bingo. Potato soup with choice of toppings will be served for $1.

Seniors will make Valentine cards and treat boxes Jan. 31. Class fee is $4; members pay $2. All supplies will be provided.

To register for activities or inquire about sponsoring activities, call 419-562-3050 Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org.

MOESC announces school speech language pathology development program

MANSFIELD — The demand for speech-language pathologists (SLPs) is rising, yet a shortage of SLPs has put the squeeze on schools and healthcare organizations. In order to mitigate this problem locally, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for qualified graduate students for the Speech Language Pathology Development Program.

The program is an initiative to identify, recruit, and retain qualified candidates for Speech Language Pathology certification, including a commitment to working for MOESC in the Mid-Ohio area for five years beyond graduation. MOESC will support accepted individuals through graduation from the CAA Speech-Language Pathology Graduate program by reimbursing the cost of tuition and offering Clinical Fellowship experience under a MOESC certified supervisor.

Applicants can obtain an SLP program application by emailing crum.jennifer@moesc.net or calling 419-774-2507.