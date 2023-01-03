ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: As Dolphins turn to Buffalo, question remains if they can turn to Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa stood by the locker room door with a smile and handshake as his Miami Dolphins teammates came off the field. This was late Sunday afternoon, and this was their season’s moment, a goal they all chased, and the emotional cocktail of making the playoffs was evident. Coach Mike McDaniel awarded game balls to every player after beating the New York Jets, 11-6. A group of defensive ...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks playoff hopes alive, beat LA Rams 19-16 in overtime

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks season is still alive following the team’s 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. With a win against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks would have had a chance at playing postseason football. Coming into Sunday, the 8-8 Seahawks were coming off a 24-6 win against the New York Jets. Led by...
SEATTLE, WA

