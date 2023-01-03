Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
‘I feel like we cost the team the game’: Patriots’ poor special teams play dooms them once again in Buffalo
There have only been six kickoff return touchdowns scored during the 2022-23 NFL season. The Patriots have given up three of them. When it comes to identifying the hallmarks of a Patriots dynasty that stretched over two decades, plenty of sentiment tends to start with a certain signal caller — and for good reason.
49ers clinch 2 seed; Vikings to face Giants in first round
Super Wild Card Weekend is Jan. 14-16 and game days and kickoff times have not yet been announced.
Dave Hyde: As Dolphins turn to Buffalo, question remains if they can turn to Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa stood by the locker room door with a smile and handshake as his Miami Dolphins teammates came off the field. This was late Sunday afternoon, and this was their season’s moment, a goal they all chased, and the emotional cocktail of making the playoffs was evident. Coach Mike McDaniel awarded game balls to every player after beating the New York Jets, 11-6. A group of defensive ...
Chargers WR Mike Williams injures back in season finale
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams sustained a back injury during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos and
Seahawks playoff hopes alive, beat LA Rams 19-16 in overtime
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks season is still alive following the team’s 19-16 win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. With a win against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks would have had a chance at playing postseason football. Coming into Sunday, the 8-8 Seahawks were coming off a 24-6 win against the New York Jets. Led by...
49ers wrap up regular season with 10-game win streak after being Cardinals
The 49ers route the Cardinals 38-13 to wrap up the regular season with their 10th straight win entering the playoffs. Read more on Audacy Sports.
Comments / 0