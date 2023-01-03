LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s success in 2022 is a testament to the undefeated Dominican southpaw’s perseverance. The WBA super featherweight champion became so disenchanted with the boxing business before he capitalized on his two opportunities last year that he considered quitting the sport. After upsetting previously unbeaten Chris Colbert on short notice last February 26 in Las Vegas and out-boxing Roger Gutierrez to win his WBA belt in back-to-back bouts, the 31-year-old Garcia has helped provide proof for amateur and professional fighters in his baseball-crazed country that they can succeed on big boxing stages in the United States.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO