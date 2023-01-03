Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him
Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: After I Beat Tank, I'll Get Revenge For Fortuna, Beat Ryan Garcia
Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) is counting down the days until his showdown against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (27-0). The fight will headline a Showtime pay-per-view that takes place in Washington DC. The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native had a breakout 2022. He scored a major upset over the then unbeaten Chris Colbert...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia On Hypothetical Showdown Against Prograis: "He's Too Slow, I'd Catch Him, Night Night"
Over the years, Ryan Garcia has used both his ability on the microphone and most importantly, in the ring, to gain an unprecedented amount of fans and notoriety. But while the 24-year-old has worked his way to a world title opportunity quite some time ago, he’s opted to go in another direction.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Face To Face at Final Presser
Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Derek "Bozy" Ennis Praises Errol Spence: “Spence Is The Best Right Now"
The question of who reigns supreme over the welterweight division is an open-ended one. However, according to most, both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have planted their flags at the top of the heap. Derek “Bozy” Ennis, father and trainer of current welterweight contender, Jaron Ennis, is positioning his...
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
Boxing Scene
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Gary Cully Extends Pact With Hearn, Hopes For Big Name Opponent in 2023
Irish Lightweight star Gary Cully has signed a multi-fight extension with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing as he continues to work towards a World Title opportunity in the 135lbs division. "Gary Cully enjoyed a Matchroom debut to remember and certainly caught the attention of the Lightweight division with an explosive...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Says Lopez Will 'Absolutely Not' Fight Him Next: 'Mentally He Is Crumbling'
Regis Prograis isn’t going to dwell on a fight that probably won’t happen anytime soon. The WBC 140-pound titlist from New Orleans recently shut down the prospect of him defending his belt against Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender. Per the WBC...
Boxing Scene
Darren Cunningham: I'm Willing To Fight Anyone Ranked Higher Than Me
LAS VEGAS – 25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing. "They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it...
Gervonta Davis showed once again he's one of the best fighters in boxing, but can he beat Ryan Garcia?
Lightweight Gervonta Davis scored another impressive stoppage victory, but he faces an even bigger challenge in his next fight.
Boxing Scene
How Ricky Hatton Came Back From The Brink of Suicide
RICKY HATTON has detailed how he battled back from the brink of suicide with the help of a psychiatrist after falling into a deep depression after his retirement in 2009. The much-loved Manchester ‘Hitman’, who won world titles at super-lightweight and welterweight, was knocked out inside two rounds by Pacquiao in Las Vegas which sent his life into a tailspin.
F4WOnline
PWG Battle of Los Angeles night one results: The tournament begins
PWG began their annual tournament Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I've Been Fighting Mandatories All My Life; It Gets Sickening; Let's Get Marquee Names
Demetrius Andrade didn’t want to “waste” any more time. The former WBO middleweight champion will turn 35 next month. If the 2008 Olympian is ever going to secure the more meaningful fights he wants, Andrade realized he would have to give up his 160-pound championship, move up to the 168-pound division and align with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
Boxing Scene
Eubank: Smith Will Not Be as Hard a Fight as Benn Would Have Been
January fights usually mean a grim festive period for boxers, but Chris Eubank Jr insists that the threat posed by Liam Smith was not enough for him to put his celebrations on hold. Eubank faces Smith, the two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, in Manchester on January 21, and while he has...
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis On Jaron Ennis: “That Could Be A Cool Rivalry”
Protracted stints on the shelf consistently frustrated Rashidi Ellis. In both 2019 and 2020, the highly-ranked welterweight contender fought just once. In 2021, he failed to enter the ring at all. Although his 2022 campaign appeared to be a different story, following a quick first-round knockout victory over Jose Marruffo, Ellis (24-0 15 KOs) returned to the sidelines.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Ulysse vs. Yigit?, Kabayel vs. Smakici on March 4, More
Latvian super featherweight Artjoms Ramlavs (15-2) and Brazilian Eduardo Costa da Nascimento clash for the vacant IBA International title on February 18 in Riga (Latvia). In the chief support on this LNK Boxing's event super middleweight Kristaps Bulmeister (11-0) meets German Nick Hannig (10-1-1). These two were scheduled to fight already back in October but then Hannig pulled out on short notice.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia On Him, Puello, Adames: We're An Inspiration To New Generation In Dominican Republic
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s success in 2022 is a testament to the undefeated Dominican southpaw’s perseverance. The WBA super featherweight champion became so disenchanted with the boxing business before he capitalized on his two opportunities last year that he considered quitting the sport. After upsetting previously unbeaten Chris Colbert on short notice last February 26 in Las Vegas and out-boxing Roger Gutierrez to win his WBA belt in back-to-back bouts, the 31-year-old Garcia has helped provide proof for amateur and professional fighters in his baseball-crazed country that they can succeed on big boxing stages in the United States.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March
Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
