KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State on the road Saturday
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks play at West Virginia. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they need to keep improving. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 5 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM with coverage beginning at 3:30 pm. Kansas...
KVOE
Emporia State men defeat Central Missouri, Centra wins womens game
The Emporia State men’s basketball team held on for a 75-73 win over Central Missouri Saturday. Emporia State led by 11 points in the first half and had to hold off a late rally by Central Missouri. Coach Craig Doty said they found a way to win. Alijah Comithier...
KVOE
Emporia State to host Central Missouri
The Emporia State basketball teams host Central Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Lady Hornets will be looking to end a 4-game MIAA losing skid against the 7th-ranked Jennies. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn says they still have a lot to play for. The Emporia State men will look to build off...
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams head to Dodge City; bowling opens season in Wichita
Two Emporia High programs are in action Saturday. The Emporia High wrestling teams both travel to Dodge City for their first tournaments of the new year. Senior Nick Marcum will be wrestling at 190 pounds for the Spartans. Freshman Kensley Medrano will be wrestling at 125 for the Lady Spartans.
KVOE
Emporia State men win, women lose to Lincoln
The Emporia State men defeated Lincoln 57-48 Thursday night. The Hornets never trailed. Their biggest lead was by 16 in the first half. Lincoln cut the lead to 3 in the 2nd half but Emporia State was able to hold on for the win. Owen Long led Emporia State in...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams to travel to Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams hit the road for the first time in 2023 with games at Topeka High. The girls game will feature two ranked teams. Emporia High is 7-0, 1-0 in league play and ranked third in 5A. Topeka High is sixth in Class 6A and is 7-1 and 1-0 in league play. Both teams have won seven consecutive games.
KVOE
Olpe, Hartford to square off in first Area Game of the Week of 2023
The first Area Game of the Week for 2023 features a Lyon County League showdown. It’ll be an in-district matchup between Olpe and Hartford. The Olpe girls are 5-3 on the season and 2-1 in league play. Hartford is 2-6 and 0-3 in league play. Olpe girls coach Ron...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swimming takes third in first meet of 2023; diving heads to Wichita North
The Emporia High boys swim team finished in third place in its home meet Thursday. Emporia High finished with 306 points behind Topeka Seaman and Topeka High. Coach Jamie Dawson says she saw some good swims from her younger swimmers. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson,...
KVOE
Two semis collide west of Emporia, one driver cited
One semi driver was cited after two semis collided west of Emporia late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened in the 300 block of US Highway 50, about three miles west of Emporia’s western city limits, and developed just after 4:45 pm. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says 49-year-old Shannon Owen was westbound in a tanker trailer and was waiting to turn into A-1 Pump and Jet Services when that semi was rear-ended by a refrigerator trailer driven by Jasvir Singh of Fresno, California.
KVOE
Visit Emporia Pledge coming soon
Visit Emporia is preparing for a brand-new venture. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Wednesday, Director LeLan Dains outlined the Visit Emporia Pledge, which offers tourists a chance to get invested in the community in two main ways. The pledge has three “pillars:” social responsibility, environmental responsibility and cultural...
KVOE
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Sedgwick County Attorney’s...
KVOE
One transported following vehicle tree collision west of Bushong
An Emporia man was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a tree near Bushong early Saturday afternoon. Emporia/Lyon County, Allen Admire and Morris County EMS as well as Lyon County Deputies were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56, a mile west of Bushong, for an injury crash around 1:40 pm. According to Deputy Jody Meyers, 46-year-old Mark Hanson of Emporia was westbound on 56 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra.
KVOE
Kansas Gas Service offering in person assistance for LIEAP program application process
The Kansas Gas Service is offering assistance to energy customers with utility payments. Kansas Gas representatives will be teaming up with several agencies across the state for a series of events that will provide in-person assistance to customers looking to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp says the additional assistance comes as the gas service recognizes the difficult financial times many of their customers are undoubtedly facing.
KVOE
Jim Kessler to receive Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement award
Shortly after announcing the Annual Meeting date of Jan. 20, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t wait around to start naming honorees. Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna says Jim Kessler is the 2023 recipient of the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award. McKenna says the award is one way the chamber can thank Kessler for all of his years of dedicated service to the community.
KVOE
Lyon County History Center to host program on genealogy as Historical Society kicks off 85th anniversary year
The Lyon County Historical Society is now into year 85 of its existence and the Lyon County History Center will be holding a special event Monday afternoon to kick off the anniversary year. The history center will be playing host to Dr. Kim Stanley who will be speaking on the...
KVOE
USD 252 seeking community input soon on new superintendent
Early work is fully underway for a new superintendent at USD 252 Southern Lyon County, and the next step in the process is a big one. USD 252 Board President Emily Darbyshire says there will be a special Board of Education meeting with the Kansas Association of School Boards to gather input on “desired superintendent characteristics” by Feb. 2. The Kansas Association of School Boards is leading the search effort, and Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says this essentially prioritizes the desired qualities in the district’s next leader.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Trial nears for Sutton in attempted murder case
Trial is increasingly likely next month for a man accused of attempted murder after an alleged incident in Emporia over two years ago. A motions hearing took place this week in Lyon County District Court as the criminal case against Lance Paige Sutton moves forward. Judge Jeff Larson approved a prosecution motion to endorse two additional witnesses, and he took a state motion to admit additional evidence under advisement.
KVOE
Residents who contract COVID, flu still told to isolate
If you get sick with influenza or COVID-19, you’ll need to isolate yourself from others around you. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says the COVID isolation period is five days, as it has been for months. The isolation period for flu is also five days...
KVOE
Friendship Center RSVP program to again support local food pantries as part of MLK Day of Service
Lyon County’s RSVP will be honoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr by serving the local community once again. RSVP Spokesperson Kitty Hamilton says the organization will be repeating its MLK Day of Service plans from a year ago. The organization will be collecting donations of peanut butter and jelly supplies to support local food pantries.
