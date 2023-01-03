Early work is fully underway for a new superintendent at USD 252 Southern Lyon County, and the next step in the process is a big one. USD 252 Board President Emily Darbyshire says there will be a special Board of Education meeting with the Kansas Association of School Boards to gather input on “desired superintendent characteristics” by Feb. 2. The Kansas Association of School Boards is leading the search effort, and Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says this essentially prioritizes the desired qualities in the district’s next leader.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO