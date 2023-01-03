Read full article on original website
All Four Knox County Teams in Action Tonight
Two traditional rivals face off tonight, as Vincennes Lincoln hosts Jasper. Tipoff is at 7:30; you can hear the game on 92.1 WZDM. The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight as they face Washington at the Hatchet House. Tip time is at 8 pm; that game is on 97.7 and 97.3, WAOV.
Second Half Deficit Leads to Linton Win Over Rivet
In girls’ basketball action last night, Linton Outscored Rivet 27-19 in the second half and went on to post a 55-46 win over the Lady Patriots. Mary Herman led 6-9 Rivet with 19 points. Soutk Knox downed Washington Catholic 76-25. Bren Hill led 11-6 South Knox with 22 points....
Patoka Lake Eagle Watch Today
Patoka Lake hosts its 35th annual eagle watch event today from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event includes both indoor and outdoor activities. There will be children’s activities from 12:40 to 2:30 p.m. You can also join a wildlife specialist on a driving tour of sites bald eagles...
Mary Hawkins-McCrary, 62, Vincennes
Mary Susan (Susie) Hawkins-McCrary, 62, of Vincennes, IN, passed away January 1, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh with her family at her bedside. Susie was born February 11, 1960 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Clarence “Gene” and Francis Snyder Hoover. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and graduated from Vincennes University with an AS degree in business management. She married David McCrary and he survives her. She formerly worked for Help at Home health care, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Gentle Care. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on country cruises in the Jeep, and her dog, Roscoe.
Derek Bement, 48, Bicknell
Derek W. Bement, 48, of Bicknell, IN, went to his heavenly home at 10:05 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence with his family at his bedside. Derek was born October 2, 1974 in Hobart, IN, the son of Bruce and Linda Blair Bement. He graduated from Calvary Baptist and he, like his father, was owner and operator of Deuce Trucking. He married April West and through all the adversity Derek faced, they practiced their faith in God daily. Derek attended Wheatland Calvary Baptist Church and was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He enjoyed going to church with his daughter, playing outdoors with her, watching her dance, and any activities she was involved with. She was the light in his world.
New Director in Place for Knox County Visitors’ and Tourism Bureau
The Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau will start the new year with a new director. Princeton’s Janice Barniak will serve in the position, replacing outgoing director Shyla Beam. Barniak has already started in the new position in the Stout Building at Seventh and Main in Vincennes. Beam leaves...
Terry Hart, 84, Vincennes
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938 and was the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh)...
Vincennes Gas Settling Around $3.10 a Gallon; Cheaper in Some Areas
The average price for gas across Indiana is $3.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is an increase of four cents from where it was Monday. The cheapest gas in this area — and the state — is in Linton, where it is $2.55 in some places. In Vincennes, prices average around $3.10 a gallon at present. Gas prices may vary from place to place and can change without notice.
Barbara Buescher, 73, Vincennes
Barbara Buescher 73, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Barbara was born in Vincennes on December 3, 1949 to the late Wendall Ray Shidler and Charmon Louise Alford Shidler. Barbara enjoyed doing crafts, history, going out to eat, traveling, and going to wineries. She...
Scam Alert for UDWI Customers in Place
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers claim a credit card number is needed to avoid disconnection. To protect yourself, do not provide any of your personal or account information. As always, if someone calls claiming to represent UDWI REMC, and it doesn’t sound right, call the utility’s office to verify.
APC Approves Industrial-Based Re-zoning South of Vincennes
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has agreed to a re-zoning of land on Essex Road south of Vincennes. The re-zone is from I-1 light industrial to I-2, general industrial use. The re-zoning was requested by the group 1933 Warehouse, LLC. The issue will move back to the Knox County...
Municipal Candidates File for Office in Knox County
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filedinclude Mawrc McNeece for City Council at-large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
KC Health Department Making Move to Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department is about done with its long-awaited move to the Bierhaus Building on Second Street. The department is closed through Monday to make the move from their previous location on South Fifth Street. The department will re-open to the public at the new location on Monday....
ISP Arrest Vincennes Man on OWI Charge
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a traffic stop in Knox County. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 33 year-old Antonio King. During the stop, police found King driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal driving limit. A related search also turned up marijuana in his possession. King was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
KC Democrats to Hold Education Session Next Week
The Knox County Democratic Party will hold a training event on Tuesday of next week for anyone wishing to run for municipal office. The session is also for any Democrats wishing to run for office in 2024. The program is themed “You Could, Should, and Can Run.” It will be...
IDEM Gives Grants for Recycling Programs
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and non-profit organizations located in Indiana. In this area, the Gibson County Solid Waste Management District received $1,000.
DCH Foundation Scholarships Available Again This Year
The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has announced it will award Health Career Scholarships to residents of Daviess, Martin, and Pike Counties or dependents of DCH employees from any area. Students attending an accredited educational institution of higher learning who are pursuing a degree in the field of health care are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
Plainville Man Facing Child Molesting Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Plainville man Tuesday on a warrant for Child Molesting, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, and Domestic Battery. 51-year-old Brian Riker was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $100,000 bond. Washington Police arrested 65-year-old Timothy Furman of Washington Tuesday for Operating...
Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
