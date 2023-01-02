ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell explodes for 71 points

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 71 points in the Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Monday night in Cleveland. Why it matters: That's the most points scored by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points.
Suns Lose 90-88 to Cavaliers on Last-Second Shot

The Phoenix Suns wrapped up the final of a six-game road trip on Wednesday looking to end their time away from home on a positive note. That didn't quite happen despite the Suns having a fourth-quarter lead in their 90-88 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers trailed for most of the second half before eventually taking an 88-85 lead with 40 seconds left.
DeMar DeRozan Only Bulls Player in First All-Star Fan Voting Returns

DeRozan represents Bulls in first All-Star voting returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first round of fan voting returns for the 2023 All-Star game are in. DeMar DeRozan, who is sixth among Eastern Conference guards with 544,629 votes, is the only Chicago Bulls player represented. Two-time All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević outside the top 10 of their respective positions:
