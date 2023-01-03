Read full article on original website
Brenda Felver
4d ago
Prayers for Damar Hamlin his family teammates. Prayers to Bengals fans and team as they witnessed this horrific ordeal. Prayers for speedy recovery🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Manuel Ochoa
3d ago
I find out so hard when I heard that the people encharged of the game hesitate to for a minute to postpone the game after the incident. Of course it had to be postponed,a player was laying on the ground with a life threatening condition. Plus I don't think none of the players, especially his teammates were in any way, shape or form to keep playing knowing their teammate life was in danger. My prayers and thoughts are with Damar,his family, friends and teammates.
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
What happened to Damar Hamlin hit close to home for Julie West, an Indiana mom whose son Jake died from cardiac arrest during football practice.
Doctors treating Damar Hamlin had a powerful message for him after he asked who won Bills-Bengals
As the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin slowly recovers from collapsing from cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, there have been signs of promise for his health. For one, the 24-year-old young man remains in critical condition but has started to show “remarkable progress” over the last day or so.
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'
The 24-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game earlier this week, "has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and "has shown remarkable improvement," but is "still critically ill," the Bills and Hamlin's agent shared Thursday morning. Hamlin's team shared the message of the 24-year-old's condition in a tweet posted on Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,"...
Damar Hamlin Returns to Instagram and Flashes Wide Smile, Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Support'
Damar Hamlin returned to Instagram for the first time since suffering a life-threatening tackle on Monday Night Football, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote...
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, told teammates 'Love you boys' over FaceTime, Bills say
NFL safety Damar Hamlin's breathing tube was removed and he FaceTimed into a meeting telling his teammates, "Love you boys," as he continued his recovery after suffering a terrifying cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Buffalo Bills. The team tweeted Friday about Hamlin's...
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision on Bengals-Bills Game
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the teams of his decision earlier on Thursday after speaking with the Bills, Bengals and NFL ...
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Hamlin Father Meets Bills on Medical Progress 'We Needed It'
"Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, “the team needed it,'' writes ESPN.
Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime. The Bills said that Hamlin "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery" as his neurologic...
Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
Damar Hamlin posts on social media for first time since cardiac arrest on field
Damar Hamlin has posted his first public statement on social media since suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL match on Monday. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much…” the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.
Damar Hamlin update: The Bills' DB reportedly Facetimed his teammates after finally being able to speak again
Just four days ago we all watched in horror as Damar Hamlin collapsed on a football field and needed to be resuscitated before being transported off the field and to a hospital. He suffered from cardiac arrest. Hamlin had to be on a ventilator during his time at the hospital...
