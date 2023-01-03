'Top performers': Who are the Herald News Basketball Players of the Week for Dec. 26-30

FALL RIVER — The 2022-23 high school winter season is underway for Greater Fall River sports teams.

Atlantis Charter's Miguel Pimentel won the male Player of the Week for Dec. 19-24. Joseph Case's Brooke Orton took home the female Player of the Week honors and was the top vote getter.

Each week during the high school season, the Herald News will conduct a Player of the Week poll.

There will be two winners, one for a male athlete and female athlete.

Here are the nominees for the week of Dec. 26-30:

Landon Cayton, Case

Cayton finished with a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals in their win over Diman. He also netted 21 points against Apponequet.

Liberty Gazaille, Case

Gazaille finished with a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds against Diman.

Brooke Orton, Case

Orton had a game-high 17 points and three steals against league opponent Apponequet.

Jamie Moniz, Case

Moniz had a great overall game, finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists against Apponequet.

Anthony DeJesus, Diman

DeJesus had a team-high 16 points for the Bengals against Case.

Avery Rounds, Diman

Rounds led the way for the Bengals with a game-high 21 points in a win against Old Colony.

Jeyden Espinal, Durfee

Espinal was named Most Valuable Player after scoring a team-high 21 points, including five three-pointers in a win against Taunton. He also scored a game-high 25 points, including 18 in the first half against Brighton.

Devontae Stewart, Durfee

Stewart netted 19 points and grabbed nearly double digits in rebound against Taunton.

Jaleale Simmons, Durfee

Simmons scored 17 points and provided a spark in a win against Taunton.

Brendan McDonald, SBR

McDonald had a game-high 29 points in a win against Diman.

Sarah Perry, Westport

Perry netted a game-high 17 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block against Somerset Berkley.

Leah Sylvain, Westport

Sylvain led the Wildcats with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win against Greater New Bedford.

Meghan Molloy, Westport

Molley added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a win against Greater New Bedford.

Owen Boudria, Westport

Boudria scored a team-high 18 points against East Bridgewater.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports.