9News

Broncos bring in new $400,000 playing surface for final home game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Eventually, Greg Penner hopes to fix the team. Until he figures that out, he’s focusing on structural aspects of the team’s stadium that he knows with certainty money can fix. Concerned with the potential player safety and aesthetics of the Empower Field at Mile High playing surface the past two home games, Penner, the Broncos’ CEO and one of the team’s primary owners, ordered a complete replacement of the grass field.
The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
9News

A look at 9 possible Broncos head coach candidates (plus two more)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos boss Greg Penner has formed a small head coach search committee that includes fellow owner Condoleezza Rice. Who among the NFL‘s top candidates does Rice know? Jim Harbaugh, for sure. Then again, Rice just served on Stanford’s head coach search committee that resulted in...
