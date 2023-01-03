Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
9News
Broncos bring in new $400,000 playing surface for final home game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Eventually, Greg Penner hopes to fix the team. Until he figures that out, he’s focusing on structural aspects of the team’s stadium that he knows with certainty money can fix. Concerned with the potential player safety and aesthetics of the Empower Field at Mile High playing surface the past two home games, Penner, the Broncos’ CEO and one of the team’s primary owners, ordered a complete replacement of the grass field.
9News
CSU football product Ryan Stonehouse breaks NFL punting record set in 1940
Ryan Stonehouse went from undrafted to breaking a record more than 80 years old in his rookie season in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans punter broke the record for single-season punting average with a mark of 53 yards per kick. He shattered the previous record of 51.4 by Hall of...
Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Giants and Vikings will follow the Bills game Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
NFL playoffs set as final week of 2022 regular season ends
The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in the wild-card round.
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
9News
A look at 9 possible Broncos head coach candidates (plus two more)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos boss Greg Penner has formed a small head coach search committee that includes fellow owner Condoleezza Rice. Who among the NFL‘s top candidates does Rice know? Jim Harbaugh, for sure. Then again, Rice just served on Stanford’s head coach search committee that resulted in...
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after 1 season as head coach
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
