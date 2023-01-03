ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX43.com

NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
New York Post

Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer

What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
