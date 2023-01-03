ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Mammoth Distilling eyeing expansion, potential for opening distillery in Lenawee County

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
ADRIAN — A distillery with roots to northern Michigan and a storefront in downtown Adrian is looking to expand its customer clientele in southern Michigan and is aiming to open a distilling facility potentially in Lenawee County.

Mammoth Distilling, which opened its doors at 108 E. Maumee St. in Adrian on Nov. 20, 2020, is looking to operate a distilling hub in lower Michigan so that those who enjoy drinking vodka, gin and whiskey can have more products available to them.

Mammoth produces its own alcohol and is a popular destination in northern Michigan, with locations in Bay Harbor, Bellaire and Traverse City. Mammoth got its start in Central Lake, and Adrian is its southernmost location. Its owners are hoping to reach more customers throughout southern Michigan via business expansions and the addition of a distillery south of the state capital.

“All of our production occurs in Central Lake. Our other tasting rooms across the state are more central to (Central Lake). As we are continuing to expand throughout (the southern half of Michigan) we just want to have a central hub of production down here to distribute to stores,” Jude Walser, Mammoth Distilling general manager said in an interview. “There are some new things happening that are in the works. It’s taken about a year-and-a-half to get to this point and we are almost there.”

As one of the initial steps in its expansion process, Mammoth is gauging some of the best locations to operate a distillery. Thus far, front-running localities include Chelsea, Adrian and Tecumseh, according to Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott, who discussed Mammoth’s expansion with the Adrian City Commission Dec. 19.

Elliott said Mammoth and the city have been in talks about the expansion of its business for some time. Conversations about Mammoth potentially opening a distillery on a little more than 5 acres of land at the end of Enterprise Drive in Adrian’s Industrial Park along U.S. 223 near the Adrian College entrance are ongoing, he said.

The particular location on Enterprise Drive has a nice synergy with the college, Elliott said. There is a potential for the college to work with Mammoth on programming related to the science of distilling, he said.

Tecumseh has also pitched a location to Mammoth within its industrial park, Elliott said. Discussions and negotiations are ongoing between all parties.

“Nothing is set in stone as of yet,” Walser said Dec. 30. “There are still a lot of moving pieces.”

According to Elliott, the distillery itself will be very much an industrial operation with three or four trucks daily coming and going from the facility. It’s not an operation that would be feasible in a downtown business district.

Lenawee County, meanwhile, is ideal for Mammoth, said Jay Marks, Downtown Adrian Main Street executive director.

“(Mammoth’s) waste product is spent grains,” he said. “The biggest consumer of spent grains are dairy farms. Lenawee County has the largest population of dairy farms in the state of Michigan. So it's important for them to be here for that proximity.”

In his seven years on the city commission, commissioner Lad Strayer said he has seen Adrian lose out several times on businesses that want to do something similar to what Mammoth Distilling is aspiring for and end up relocating to other communities. He told Elliott to negotiate a sale with Mammoth that keeps them invested in Adrian and with a production hub in Adrian, also.

“I don't want to see us lose out this time,” Strayer said.

The location in the industrial park would back up to the Maple Woods Manufactured Home Community, which has houses on Beachwood Drive, the road directly west of Enterprise Drive. The mobile home community is surrounded with industrially zoned land, Elliott said.

When asked by commissioner Mary Roberts if odors of a distillery would be an issue for nearby residents, Elliott and Marks both said it should not be.

Every smell is particular in some way to people, but industry in general gives off a smell, Elliott said. It’s incumbent upon people, he said, to be aware of what’s around them when they relocate or choose to live somewhere.

“This area has been zoned industrial for a long, long time. It’s not like we are creating something new here,” he said. “It would be a far different story if we were rezoning the land to industrial.”

The odor a distillery should give off is an aroma of a bakery, Marks said. There shouldn’t be a strong odor of alcohol lingering in the air.

“I wouldn’t expect any noxious odors coming from it,” he said.

