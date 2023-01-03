Lenawee County History: Looking back and ahead, 100 years ago

As 1922 drew to a close, heralding the start of the new year, Adrian officials reported they had much to be proud of in the early days of 1923.

The Daily Telegram on Jan. 2 reported 1922 brought the "most extensive industrial and civic development ever recorded in the history of the city."

There was more than $1 million in construction, including five new factories and 500 new jobs, 24 new homes built throughout Adrian, and a record school enrollment of 2,762 students.

Production was up 10% at Peerless Wire and Fence Co., Adrian Knitting Co. had a 25% increase in business, and the Adrian Wire Fence Co. saw a 20% increase in business. The Economy Drawing Table Co. reported it saw 100% more business transactions during 1922 over 1921.

Stevenson Lumber, termed a "pioneer" company in Adrian, changed hands in the new year. F.A. Stevenson founded the company in 1876 and the lumber business ownership was transferred to William H. Stevenson and Joseph H. Clark. On that day, Jan. 2, the company was to be known as Stevenson and Clark. It was the passing of the torch to the third generation of Stevensons. The lumber and supply company was founded by A.L. Stevenson.

William Stevenson had been with the business since he was a boy, and had been a manager for 15 years. Joseph Clark joined the company in 1920, having come from Adrian Steel Casting Co. as a manager.

"The new firm will be conducted under the same policies as heretofore maintained," the article stated.

The overall news for business in Adrian was good as 1923 launched, paving the way for a positive outlook for the year.

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.