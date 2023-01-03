ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County History: Looking back and ahead, 100 years ago

By Dan Cherry
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUpg8_0k1eRTJt00

As 1922 drew to a close, heralding the start of the new year, Adrian officials reported they had much to be proud of in the early days of 1923.

The Daily Telegram on Jan. 2 reported 1922 brought the "most extensive industrial and civic development ever recorded in the history of the city."

There was more than $1 million in construction, including five new factories and 500 new jobs, 24 new homes built throughout Adrian, and a record school enrollment of 2,762 students.

Production was up 10% at Peerless Wire and Fence Co., Adrian Knitting Co. had a 25% increase in business, and the Adrian Wire Fence Co. saw a 20% increase in business. The Economy Drawing Table Co. reported it saw 100% more business transactions during 1922 over 1921.

Stevenson Lumber, termed a "pioneer" company in Adrian, changed hands in the new year. F.A. Stevenson founded the company in 1876 and the lumber business ownership was transferred to William H. Stevenson and Joseph H. Clark. On that day, Jan. 2, the company was to be known as Stevenson and Clark. It was the passing of the torch to the third generation of Stevensons. The lumber and supply company was founded by A.L. Stevenson.

William Stevenson had been with the business since he was a boy, and had been a manager for 15 years. Joseph Clark joined the company in 1920, having come from Adrian Steel Casting Co. as a manager.

"The new firm will be conducted under the same policies as heretofore maintained," the article stated.

The overall news for business in Adrian was good as 1923 launched, paving the way for a positive outlook for the year.

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

TPD: Pedestrian, unmarked police truck hit in two-vehicle crash downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a crash on Adams Street in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon that involved a pedestrian and two vehicles. According to Toledo police, two vehicles, including an unmarked TPD truck, were involved in a crash around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Adams. Police said the at-fault party hit the Toledo police truck and a pedestrian. They also said minor injuries were involved.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Family reunites with dog after seeing him under a different name on social media

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michael Feaster has a special bond with his dog, Ivan. “The dog honestly was just the biggest blessing that I could have ever have gotten and for me to get him back and find him in this way specifically was just, it’s miraculous,” said Feaster. “This dog got me through at least a year of stress, depression, heartache, and he literally was my best friend.”
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy