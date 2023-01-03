Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
GAS PRICE AVERAGES TRENDING UPWARD
Gas prices across the nation, the state and in Indiana County are trending upward. The national average is now at $3.28 a gallon. That represents a 9-cent jump from last week, but it is a seven-cent drop from last month, and a two-cent drop from last year. The Pennsylvania average is now $3.66, a four cent increase from last week, an 18-cent drop over the last month and a 14-cent jump from last year.
therecord-online.com
Report: ‘Unclear’ whether Pennsylvania’s rural tax credit program creates jobs
HARRISBURG, PA – Lawmakers have approved a variety of tax credits in an effort to boost economic growth in the commonwealth. Evidence of that growth, however, can be hard to find. For one program aimed at rural Pennsylvania, a state agency has recommended a pause until more data can...
Pennsylvania Treasury looking to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link.
Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PA garners nearly $20 billion in fiscal year-to-date revenues
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue announced Pennsylvania’s year-to-date revenue numbers for 2022, setting up the new year with a strong start. According to a release, Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. In fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections […]
Funding opportunity for EV infrastructure grants available on Feb. 24
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a […]
Pa. gas drilling report criticizes industry for failing to report abandoned gas wells
The Department of Environmental Protection rebuked the conventional oil and gas drilling industry for failing to comply with state regulations, saying that failing to report key data about wells to the state “seems to be an industry-wide rule rather than the exception.”. “Over the past five years, DEP’s OOGM...
Deadline for Pennsylvanians to review FCC broadband access is fast approaching
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Jan. 13 deadline to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband access map is just around the corner, and Pennsylvanians are urged to review the map before they miss their chance. This map will help ensure high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, according to Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson. […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
wdadradio.com
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
local21news.com
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
State College
State College
Centre Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level as More Pa. Counties Shift to Medium and High
Centre County remained at the low COVID-19 community level for the 16th consecutive week as more counties statewide moved to medium and high in the days following the winter holidays, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. Reflecting a statewide increase in cases and...
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Pennsylvania will have 2nd highest gas tax in United States after most recent increase
PITTSBURGH — The majority of cars on the roads are relying on gas to get around, but in the coming days, drivers will be pulling more money out of their pockets to fuel up their cars. “It seems pretty ridiculous I mean gas is high enough,” said Benjamin Furlough...
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
Pennsylvania Turnpike toll prices increasing starting Jan. 8
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) is reminding drivers that a 5% toll increase will take effect on Jan. 8. According to a release, the commission approved the increase in August 2022 and it will affect the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle: increasing $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to […]
