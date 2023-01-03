ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wdadradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES TRENDING UPWARD

Gas prices across the nation, the state and in Indiana County are trending upward. The national average is now at $3.28 a gallon. That represents a 9-cent jump from last week, but it is a seven-cent drop from last month, and a two-cent drop from last year. The Pennsylvania average is now $3.66, a four cent increase from last week, an 18-cent drop over the last month and a 14-cent jump from last year.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Treasury looking to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PA garners nearly $20 billion in fiscal year-to-date revenues

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Revenue announced Pennsylvania’s year-to-date revenue numbers for 2022, setting up the new year with a strong start. According to a release, Pennsylvania collected $4 billion in General Fund revenue in December, which was $319.9 million, or 8.6%, more than anticipated. In fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Funding opportunity for EV infrastructure grants available on Feb. 24

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new opportunity to apply for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) grants will soon be available in Pennsylvania. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for round 1 of the NEVI grant program. These funds will be awarded on a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Deadline for Pennsylvanians to review FCC broadband access is fast approaching

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Jan. 13 deadline to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband access map is just around the corner, and Pennsylvanians are urged to review the map before they miss their chance. This map will help ensure high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, according to Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Turnpike toll prices increasing starting Jan. 8

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) is reminding drivers that a 5% toll increase will take effect on Jan. 8. According to a release, the commission approved the increase in August 2022 and it will affect the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle: increasing $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy