RadarOnline

Khloé Kardashian Shares FIRST Photo Of Son With Tristan Thompson, Keeps Tight-Lipped On Baby's Name

Khloé Kardashian surprised fans with the very first photos of her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, one day after celebrating Christmas with her family. RadarOnline.com has learned the reality star posted the festive portraits on Monday, December 26, showing her wearing a glamorous red Nicholas Jebran gown while holding daughter True Thompson's hands as she held her baby boy in the other arm. The Good American founder only gave a glimpse of her little one, who is just months old. He was donning a tailored suit for the shoot in front of their brightly illuminated tree. True...
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram

Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Can’t Get Married’ or ‘Have a Kid’ While Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Are in Jail

Putting her life on pause? Savannah Chrisley opened up about feeling like she can’t live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” Savannah, 25, told her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, during a Tuesday, December 27, […]
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Page Six

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party

It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...

