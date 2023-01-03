Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Shares FIRST Photo Of Son With Tristan Thompson, Keeps Tight-Lipped On Baby's Name
Khloé Kardashian surprised fans with the very first photos of her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, one day after celebrating Christmas with her family. RadarOnline.com has learned the reality star posted the festive portraits on Monday, December 26, showing her wearing a glamorous red Nicholas Jebran gown while holding daughter True Thompson's hands as she held her baby boy in the other arm. The Good American founder only gave a glimpse of her little one, who is just months old. He was donning a tailored suit for the shoot in front of their brightly illuminated tree. True...
See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo
Watch: Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt. Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation. The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah. In the family...
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo
Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram
Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
Women's Health
Britney Spears’s Husband, Sam Asghari, Breaks His Silence Amid Fans’ Concerns Over Her Health
Britney Spears's husband, Sam Asghari, is defending her amid concerns over her mental health. The actor and model addressed fans' questions regarding Spears's recent social media posts. While fans continually ask Brit on social media if she's doing okay, due to her unusual posts, Sam urged people to simply respect...
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Britney Spears Cried In A Jack In The Box Drive-Thru And Is Furious A Worker Told Her It’s Gonna Be OK
Britney Spears had a bad interaction with a fast food worker at a Jack In The Box.
Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Can’t Get Married’ or ‘Have a Kid’ While Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Are in Jail
Putting her life on pause? Savannah Chrisley opened up about feeling like she can’t live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” Savannah, 25, told her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, during a Tuesday, December 27, […]
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
I’m fed up of people comparing me to Kim Kardashian – people say I’m a wannabe but I’m not
MOST "civilians" would be flattered to have a celebrity doppelganger, but one Kardashian lookalike has gotten fed up with being compared to the family's most famous face. Sonya Sed, 34, bears a striking similarity to Kim Kardashian, and the constant onslaught of snarky comments she hears proves that beauty is pain.
Prevention
‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves After Blake Shelton Embarrassed Himself on TikTok
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party
It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
