TheDailyBeast

NASA Mulls Using SpaceX to Rescue Astronauts After Russia’s Space Station Leak

On Dec. 15, NASA and its astronauts faced a scary situation when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station sprung a massive coolant leak, shortly before a spacewalk was set to commence by a pair of Russian cosmonauts. The crew on board is safe and not in any immediate danger, but two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut were supposed to use the Soyuz vehicle to return back to Earth early next year. With the spacecraft’s status in limbo, NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency) have been trying to figure out their options for how to move forward.To...
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
News Tender

Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.

Photo byNORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.
Futurism

Orbiter Discovers "Mysterious Shapes" Inside Mars Craters

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured images of "mysterious shapes" inside massive craters, as MRO team member Paul Geissler wrote in a blog post last week. The discovery, as evidenced in stunning images captured by MRO's HiRise camera, has scientists intrigued. The dazzling patterns etched into the Martian surface, Geissler and his team believe, may represent the permanent markings left behind by Martian ice heated by the Sun, a fascinating glimpse into the planet's extensive and water-rich history.
iheart.com

NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
The Crawfish Boxes

Former Pilot John Lear Says "There Are Millions Of Aliens Living On The Moon"

A former CIA pilot shocked the public with his statement that the Moon is actually a livable place with over 250 million citizens. The former CIA pilot, John Lear, has been quite famous among the conspiracy theorists. "Everything you heard about the Moon is a lie," exclaimed Mr. Lear. He...
KTSA

Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says

Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...

