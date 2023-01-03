Read full article on original website
Related
NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico that Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea indicated what might happen on the moon.
UPDATE: SpaceX launch delayed, new launch time at 11:38 p.m.
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.
NASA Mulls Using SpaceX to Rescue Astronauts After Russia’s Space Station Leak
On Dec. 15, NASA and its astronauts faced a scary situation when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station sprung a massive coolant leak, shortly before a spacewalk was set to commence by a pair of Russian cosmonauts. The crew on board is safe and not in any immediate danger, but two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut were supposed to use the Soyuz vehicle to return back to Earth early next year. With the spacecraft’s status in limbo, NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency) have been trying to figure out their options for how to move forward.To...
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
A US Air Force bomber successfully launched a fully-operational hypersonic missile in a milestone weapon test
The weapon, which has faced repeated setbacks, hit speeds faster than five times the speed of sound before detonating in the target area.
After hypersonic missiles, US Air Force sets eye on air-breathing hypersonic jet
After the recent success of its hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force has not set its eyes on developing an air-breathing hypersonic aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the contract for the development of the system to Reston, Virginia-based Leidos, a company release said. The U.S....
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Legendary Air Force pilot who parachuted from 19 miles above Earth dead at 94
Retired Air Force pilot Col. Joseph Kittinger passed away Friday in Florida at the age of 94. Kittinger held the record for the highest parachute jump for over 50 years.
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Elon Musk predicts that humans will colonize Mars by 2029. Also, 1 million people will live on Mars by 2050.
Photo byNORAD and USNORTHCOM Public Affairs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has previously predicted that humans would colonize Mars by 2029. He also believes that by 2050, there could be as many as one million people living on the red planet. Musk has long been an advocate for space exploration, and his companies have been working towards making Mars colonization a reality. The SpaceX CEO said he believes the key to enabling human life on the red planet is to make it affordable.
Futurism
Elon Musk Rages as NASA Astronaut Calls Out His Transphobia and Conspiracy Theories
You would think that, between the many companies he's founded and the numerous changes he's making to the social media platform he recently acquired, that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might have something better to do than publish transphobic jokes about prosecuting former US chief Anthony Fauci. Unfortunately, you would be wrong.
Futurism
Orbiter Discovers "Mysterious Shapes" Inside Mars Craters
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has captured images of "mysterious shapes" inside massive craters, as MRO team member Paul Geissler wrote in a blog post last week. The discovery, as evidenced in stunning images captured by MRO's HiRise camera, has scientists intrigued. The dazzling patterns etched into the Martian surface, Geissler and his team believe, may represent the permanent markings left behind by Martian ice heated by the Sun, a fascinating glimpse into the planet's extensive and water-rich history.
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
The Crawfish Boxes
Former Pilot John Lear Says "There Are Millions Of Aliens Living On The Moon"
A former CIA pilot shocked the public with his statement that the Moon is actually a livable place with over 250 million citizens. The former CIA pilot, John Lear, has been quite famous among the conspiracy theorists. "Everything you heard about the Moon is a lie," exclaimed Mr. Lear. He...
KTSA
Humans will live on the moon “in this decade,” NASA official says
Last week, NASA launched its long-awaited Artemis 1 flight, the first of several missions to establish a human presence on and around the moon. But even though it’s just the beginning of this long mission, one official says major steps could be seen sooner rather quickly. Howard Hu, the...
Comments / 0