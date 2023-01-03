Read full article on original website
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
17 dead after ‘truck ploughs into mourners’ on foggy road as China’s holiday travel rush gets underway
At least 17 people have died in a traffic accident in China as the country saw a surge in road activity due to the annual Lunar New Year holiday.The accident took place on the outskirts of Nanchang county in Jiangxi province, leaving another 22 people injured."The accident caused 17 deaths, 22 people were injured, the injured have been sent to the hospital," reported local state-run broadcaster CCTV, according to the AFP news agency.The authorities said they were probing the number of vehicles involved in the incident, as well as the circumstances leading to it.But according to a local resident,...
