At least 17 people have died in a traffic accident in China as the country saw a surge in road activity due to the annual Lunar New Year holiday.The accident took place on the outskirts of Nanchang county in Jiangxi province, leaving another 22 people injured."The accident caused 17 deaths, 22 people were injured, the injured have been sent to the hospital," reported local state-run broadcaster CCTV, according to the AFP news agency.The authorities said they were probing the number of vehicles involved in the incident, as well as the circumstances leading to it.But according to a local resident,...

37 MINUTES AGO