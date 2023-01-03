Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Tunisha Sharma: The Indian actress whose death set off a storm
The alleged suicide of a television actress has been making headlines in India because of the circumstances surrounding her death and the arrest of her former boyfriend amid accusations of religious manipulation. Tunisha Sharma was found dead on 24 December in a toilet on the set of her show Alibaba...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
Indy100
These are the most in-demand travel currencies where your money will go the furthest
Some travel currencies have become in demand and help your money stretch on your next trip, a travel organisation said.The UK's leading foreign exchange provider, Eurochange, noted that experts compared the number of transactions across the spectrum of currencies in January 2020-March 2022 and in the same months in 2022.The experts also analysed the "strength" of the pound against the destinations' currencies compared to currencies they were before the coronavirus pandemic. This was done to see how much further someone's holiday money could extend while travelling out of the country this year.One of the findings that were surprising to them...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
BBC
Solihull: Thousands donate after boys' ice lake deaths
A fundraising page for the families of four boys who drowned after falling into an icy lake has reached almost £100,000 in donations. Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10. The friends were...
BBC
Harry: I took drugs to escape reality
In his book, Prince Harry tells of how Meghan apparently offended Kate by suggesting she had "baby brain" in the lead up to the royal wedding in 2018. Meghan made the comment during a phone call about wedding rehearsals, according to the memoir. The Duchess of Cambridge, who suffered a...
BBC
Sean Patterson Jamaica shooting was contract killing, police say
The murder of a British tourist in Jamaica was a "contract killing" by "unknown assailants", police have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from Shepherd's Bush, west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. He was found at midday on...
BBC
Woman who hates being in care facility wins legal fight
A woman with disabilities with mental health issues who "hates" being in a care facility and wants to go home has won her fight in a specialist court. The woman had previously been ordered to move to the specialist facility for several months for assessment. But she said she hated...
Comments / 0