Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natchitoches, Red River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 00:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Natchitoches; Red River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER AND NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISHES At 1216 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Coushatta, or 17 miles northwest of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Campti, Allen, Ashland, Powhatan, Lake End, Black Lake, Ajax and Grand Ecore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nacogdoches and western Shelby Counties through 315 AM CST At 231 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Center, Tenaha, Appleby, Arcadia, Jericho and Stockman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Natchitoches, Red River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 00:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Natchitoches; Red River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER AND NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISHES At 1229 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Campti, or 14 miles northwest of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Campti, Allen, Powhatan, Lake End, Black Lake and Grand Ecore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
