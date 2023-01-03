ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Tax returns confirm Trump no biz whiz

By By Martha Johnson Columnist
 4 days ago

Multiple members of Congress are calling for an investigation into why Donald Trump was not audited during the years of his presidency, as required by federal IRS rules. Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, it has been reported, assisted Trump in keeping his tax returns secret, vowing to block any congressional effort to get them. It is not yet clear whether Mnuchin actually issued instructions that Trump was not to be audited, despite the IRS rules.

Trump’s tax returns, now made public, reveal that he is “hilariously bad at business,” as Salon’s Amanda Marcotte writes. His returns over the past six years reveal him to be a “massive loser,” far from being the successful businessman he has claimed to be. Even those who have long been skeptical of his “billionaire” claim were shocked to learn that the only year he made money in the past six years was 2018, when he sold off some properties left to him by his father. In 2020, despite collecting $11 million in interest, income from 20 foreign countries and his $440,000 salary, he paid no taxes because his losses were so massive.

But he didn’t just lose money while he was president — $60 million, as reported by The New York Times. He also lost millions before he became president. The Times reported that over his lifetime he was given almost a billion dollars by benefactors, most of which ($834 million in cash) he frittered away, and now he is $421 million in debt. And that doesn’t consider the $250 million fine that New York Attorney General Letitia James successfully sued to collect from the Trump Organization for repeated and consistent fraud.

Although the Trump campaign raised $250 million for a fund to pay for legal actions against Trump and the Trump Organization (a fund that did not exist) it appears the money went into Trump’s pocket. Apparently the only lawyer Trump paid was the one who demanded payment up front.

Trump apparently loses money every year, despite his hawking of Trump ring tones and Trump trading cards. Trump had a racket going with the Secret Service, booking them into Trump properties for about five times the U.S. government rate.

Heather Digby Parton, writing for Salon, says Trump wanders aimlessly around Mar-a-lago, followed by an aide who shows him all the positive statements made by his followers, after the aide calls them to ask that they send him affirmations to cheer him up because he is “depressed.” One might feel sorry for him if he were not such an odious human being, who has done so much damage to our country, and who continues to do damage wherever he can.

Other Republicans, meanwhile, are still closely following in his footsteps, apparently hoping they can repeat his mendacity. Ohio Republican Roger Reynolds was convicted of public corruption after he tried to furnish his golf course with taxpayer money. Arizona is going to remove the shipping containers that Gov. Doug Ducey spent $90 million of taxpayer money putting in place along the southern border because, for one thing, they endanger wildlife. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., a Trumpist who questioned the results of the 2020 election, voted illegally in the wrong county three times in 2022 election.

But the winner in the Trumpist fraud sweepstakes may be incoming Rep.-elect George Santos, R-NY, who has been exposed by The New York Times. He lied about his residency, his employment, his education, his wealth, his heritage, and his legal situation. He apparently has unresolved criminal charges pending against him in Brazil.

In May 2021, Santos registered a company in Florida he says he owns, but which has no website and no clear business operation. On his congressional disclosure form, he reported himself as registered agent of the Florida business, but a registered agent in Florida has to reside in the state. Therefore, he has represented himself as being a resident of the state of Florida, but he ran for office as a resident of the state of New York. He claims that he is Jewish and his parents are Holocaust survivors. That’s apparently not true, either.

The GOP is suffering enormous strain, as would be-Trumpers, for-Trumpers and again-Trumpers stake out opposing territory. Even though his nascent 2024 campaign has lacked energy, other Republican wannabes are holding back, apparently fearing Trump’s wrath.

The only Republicans who talk about running are cowards who didn‘t stand up to Trump when they should have and who even now curry favor. Many in the old guard hope he will get sidelined by the many civil suits against him and the prospect of criminal convictions in state and federal courts and won’t be able to campaign.

Trump’s only hope to avoid prosecution may be to plead insanity — or stupidity. That we can prove.

Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.

