The average price for gas across Indiana is $3.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is an increase of four cents from where it was Monday. The cheapest gas in this area — and the state — is in Linton, where it is $2.55 in some places. In Vincennes, prices average around $3.10 a gallon at present. Gas prices may vary from place to place and can change without notice.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO