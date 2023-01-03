Read full article on original website
All Four Knox County Teams in Action Tonight
Two traditional rivals face off tonight, as Vincennes Lincoln hosts Jasper. Tipoff is at 7:30; you can hear the game on 92.1 WZDM. The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight as they face Washington at the Hatchet House. Tip time is at 8 pm; that game is on 97.7 and 97.3, WAOV.
Knox County Sports Recap for Thursday, 1/5
(LHS Girls Defeat Princeton) The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Basketball team picked up its 9th win of the year, knocking. off Princeton 61-44. Ari Gerkin led the Lady Alices with 23 points. Faith Fleetwood added nine. Lincoln won the junior varsity game 47-27. Kenzie Doerner scored 12 and Morgan Carter ten...
Second Half Deficit Leads to Linton Win Over Rivet
In girls’ basketball action last night, Linton Outscored Rivet 27-19 in the second half and went on to post a 55-46 win over the Lady Patriots. Mary Herman led 6-9 Rivet with 19 points. Soutk Knox downed Washington Catholic 76-25. Bren Hill led 11-6 South Knox with 22 points....
Vincennes Gas Settling Around $3.10 a Gallon; Cheaper in Some Areas
The average price for gas across Indiana is $3.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is an increase of four cents from where it was Monday. The cheapest gas in this area — and the state — is in Linton, where it is $2.55 in some places. In Vincennes, prices average around $3.10 a gallon at present. Gas prices may vary from place to place and can change without notice.
Scam Alert for UDWI Customers in Place
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers claim a credit card number is needed to avoid disconnection. To protect yourself, do not provide any of your personal or account information. As always, if someone calls claiming to represent UDWI REMC, and it doesn’t sound right, call the utility’s office to verify.
APC Approves Industrial-Based Re-zoning South of Vincennes
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has agreed to a re-zoning of land on Essex Road south of Vincennes. The re-zone is from I-1 light industrial to I-2, general industrial use. The re-zoning was requested by the group 1933 Warehouse, LLC. The issue will move back to the Knox County...
Municipal Candidates File for Office in Knox County
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filedinclude Mawrc McNeece for City Council at-large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
4-H Registration Deadline Set for Later This Month
The 4-H registration deadline this year is just under two weeks away. A mid-January date is set for all Knox County kids to get registered for this year’s 4-H program through the county’s Purdue Extension agency. Purdue Extension educator Valerie Clingerman gives their preferred deadline date to have...
KC Health Department Making Move to Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department is about done with its long-awaited move to the Bierhaus Building on Second Street. The department is closed through Monday to make the move from their previous location on South Fifth Street. The department will re-open to the public at the new location on Monday....
ISP Arrest Vincennes Man on OWI Charge
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a traffic stop in Knox County. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 33 year-old Antonio King. During the stop, police found King driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal driving limit. A related search also turned up marijuana in his possession. King was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Groundbreaking Complete for RTC Broadband Internet Project in Bicknell
R-T-C Communications has started work on building broadband infrastructure in the City of Bicknell. A ceremony took place Wednesday at the Knox County Fairgrounds on the city’s south side. The work is a partnership between R-T-C and the City of Bicknell. Mayor Thomas Estabrook says the move will be...
KC Democrats to Hold Education Session Next Week
The Knox County Democratic Party will hold a training event on Tuesday of next week for anyone wishing to run for municipal office. The session is also for any Democrats wishing to run for office in 2024. The program is themed “You Could, Should, and Can Run.” It will be...
IDEM Gives Grants for Recycling Programs
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and non-profit organizations located in Indiana. In this area, the Gibson County Solid Waste Management District received $1,000.
DCH Foundation Scholarships Available Again This Year
The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has announced it will award Health Career Scholarships to residents of Daviess, Martin, and Pike Counties or dependents of DCH employees from any area. Students attending an accredited educational institution of higher learning who are pursuing a degree in the field of health care are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
