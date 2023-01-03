U.S. Rep. Davis sworn in, says mandate is to seek solutions, bipartisanship

GREENVILLE — The 1st District’s new congressman-elect believes there is room for bipartisanship in the 118th Congress and is seeking it out at every opportunity.

U.S. Rep.-elect Don Davis spent the last seven weeks in orientation sessions, workshops and interviews prior to being sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress on Tuesday.

He learned a month ago his office in the Longworth House Office Building once belonged to the late U.S. Sen. John McCain when McCain was first elected to Congress. Davis said he was pleased because McCain was known for thoughtfully working with Democrats on certain issues.

Davis, a Democrat from Snow Hill, said the “razor thin” 222-212 seat majority Republicans will have in the U.S. House sends a message that the American people want the two political parties to work together.

“There was not a mandate from the American people about either party,” he said.

Davis, 51, defeated Republican Sandy Smith on Nov. 8 to win the right to represent North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, a 19-county enclave that extends west to Vance and Franklin counties, east to Pasquotank and Tyrrell counties and from the state line with Virginia to Pitt County. Besides Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties are included in the newly drawn district.

Davis won 52 percent of the ballots cast, but Smith carried eight of the counties in the district, including Pasquotank, Chowan, Perquimans and Gates.

Davis said people who voted against him will learn in the next two years that he has a lot in common with them.

“If anyone has a passion and a love for eastern North Carolina, we already agree,” Davis said. “I would be most grateful for those who did not vote for me to allow me the opportunity to work for them as well. Let’s do everything we can to continue to position eastern North Carolina for its future.”

He wants to pursue legislation that will help families have access to quality health care, bring more resources to local schools and promote job growth and build a strong, resilient economy in the region.

During the orientation sessions Davis attended, new members of Congress were often separated by political party, and joint sessions offered few opportunities for individual interaction, he said.

Members interested in developing across-the-aisle relationships had to take extra steps such as sitting with Republican colleagues during breakfast and lunch breaks.

“I used every opportunity to build and establish those relationships,” Davis said.

“I would love to see more effort in the mandatory portions of the orientation to build strong bipartisan relationships,” he said. “It appears to be structured that you had to go out of your way to build those relationships.”

Davis isn’t the only first-year rep from North Carolina looking to work across the aisle. U.S. Rep.-elect Chuck Edwards, the Republican from the 11th Congressional District in western North Carolina, served in the state Senate with Davis. Edwards defeated Congressman Madison Cawthorn in the May 10 GOP primary.

Davis said he and Edwards have talked about joining the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group with an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, who meet weekly to review and recommend legislation. Membership requires pairing with a member of the opposing party, Davis said.

“Our commitment is (to find out) how we continue to tackle these issues impacting North Carolinians, whether it is the west or the east, in a bipartisan way,” he said.

Davis also has already talked with U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, the Greenville Republican who represents the 3rd Congressional District. The men had a good working relationship in the North Carolina General Assembly and Davis doesn’t see why that would change.

“That’s not to say we’ll agree on every issue, but even when we’ve had differences we’ve worked through the differences,” he said.

They want to work on legislation that will help eastern North Carolina improve its resiliency in the aftermath of hurricanes, floods and other disasters.

Davis said he’s also building relationships within the Democratic Party. He was recently elected representative for the Region 7 Congressional Delegation on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. He is the only freshman elected as a regional representative on the committee.

The committee appoints members of the House Democratic Caucus to committee seats and advises Democratic leadership on policy matters. Region 7 consists of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The committee is divided among 12 regions.

Davis said he will soon release a 90-100 day plan for addressing the issues he campaigned on.

Access to quality health care is important, he said. People living in rural areas start with a disadvantage since they usually have to travel to get care, they shouldn’t have to worry about paying for it when they arrive.

North Carolina is among 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid, Davis said. While the decision must be made by the state legislature, Davis wants to look at possible federal alternatives to help the 95,000 eastern North Carolinians who could gain coverage through expansion.

Davis said it’s also important to track the $65 billion for broadband expansion that was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Congress passed in November.

“It’s important to ensure the money is going to unserved and underserved areas of eastern North Carolina,” he said.

In the first weeks of orientation, Davis learned about building his D.C. and district offices. Returning and outgoing representatives shared their experiences in organizing and what they would do differently.

The second week was making leadership assignments.

Davis hasn’t spent much time on the House floor but felt privileged to be there the day Nancy Pelosi announced she was stepping down from her leadership position within the party.

The third week was spent hearing from policy experts and participating in bipartisan activities.

Along the line, retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield has been on hand to answer questions and offer advice when asked.

“He’s been amazing in this transition. His office, the congressman, has done everything to help with this transition. It could not be any smoother than what it is,” Davis said.

During a Friday speech on the House floor, Butterfield announced he was retiring, a few days short of the 117th Congress ending. A Butterfield spokesman said he had accepted a job with a DC consulting firm and was starting today. The spokesman, who did not name the firm, said an official announcement would be made next week.