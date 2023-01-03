ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Emmerdale spoilers: ARRESTED? Moira Dingle is taken in for questioning

By Sarah Waterfall
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 5 days ago

Life gets real for Emmerdale 's Moira Dingle in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

All hell is about to break loose for Moira Dingle.

With Kyle having told PC Swirling every detail of what happened when he shot Al Chapman who was arguing with his daddy, Cain, the police are taking the matter super seriously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rdCz_0k1eN6dT00

PC Swirling was all ears when Kyle told him every detail of what happened when he shot Al Chapman after finding him arguing with his dadd, Cain. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc13h_0k1eN6dT00

Cain was arguing with Al about his affair with Chas when Kyle walked in… (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9o2q_0k1eN6dT00

After Kyle accidentally shot Al, Cain took control and told police he'd pulled the trigger. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKXiN_0k1eN6dT00

Cain's been in jail ever since and it's been killing guilt-ridden Kyle who wants his daddy home. (Image credit: ITV)

Though the boy's mums, Amy Wyatt and Moira, swore Kyle was making it up to get his dad out of jail, there are question marks littered all over their stories and the detectives want answers.

One by one, Moira, Amy, Mack and Matty are taken down to the police station where they're grilled about whether Cain or Kyle pulled the trigger and shot Al dead that fateful November day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prJIf_0k1eN6dT00

One by one the clan are taken in for questioning. Moira Dingle is on bricks. The stakes could not be higher. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwRq4_0k1eN6dT00

Amy, Kyle's biological mum, needs to stick to the story to save her little boy. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJp3I_0k1eN6dT00

As Moira's brother, Mack's been in on the secret from the beginning. Can he convince the cops that Cain did in fact kill Al? (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2elf_0k1eN6dT00

Matty has been concerned for his little brother's state of mind – can he keep up the poker face? (Image credit: ITV)

The stakes couldn't be higher…

Can the clan stick to the story?

Later, they regroup at Butler's well aware that they've all perverted the cause of justice which is a crime in itself…

At Home Farm, life is way less stressful for Kim and co.

In fact, things are going well! The land owner is impressed when Gabby comes up with an idea to modernise the business, bringing it into the digital age.

Is Kim Tate going to get into TikTok?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCKST_0k1eN6dT00

Kim learns Gabby wants to bring her business into the digital age. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
  • David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
  • Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
  • Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy