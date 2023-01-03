Read full article on original website
‘Did someone say... BOOMUARY?!’ Yep, it’s that time for this iconic Bellingham restaurant
It was recently named the best affordable burger in Whatcom County after receiving the most votes in a reader poll by The Bellingham Herald.
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
I-5 wreck creates 3-mile backup in Bellingham Friday night
Medical aid, fire assistance, and the Washington State Patrol have arrived on the scene.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
whatcom-news.com
Offshore “cyclone” expected to impact areas south of Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclone has been rapidly developing offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in rare satellite and radar images. Forecasters in the National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, January 4th, “A strong low-pressure system is visible well offshore in the Pacific early this morning with rain sliding northward across Oregon.” Light showers are expected to move northward across western Washington as the system breaks up after reaching land.
Here’s what closed Guide Meridian Road late Friday in Bellingham
Traffic division and crime scene investigators were handling the collision investigation.
Whatcom housing market changes after ‘dramatic effects’ of price and mortgage increase
“We still have plenty of people wanting to live in Whatcom County,” according to Peter Ahn, co-owner of The Muljat Group, a Bellingham-based real estate group.
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week. According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
kpug1170.com
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
Repairs underway in Whatcom County after levee failure
FERNDALE, Wash. — The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers is doing emergency repairs to a 200-foot section of levee along the Nooksack River that likely failed on Christmas Eve. The breach followed storms that brought significant snow to Whatcom County, followed by freezing rain. Throw in an ice jam on the river and a king tide; there was a lot of water with few places to go.
Whatcom storm ushers in what looks like a warmer and wetter month. Here’s when it arrives
La Niña could be easing, according to meteorologists.
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
kpug1170.com
Sedro-Woolley woman arrested for embezzling from Bellingham hardware store
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Sedro-Woolley woman has been arrested for embezzling over a million dollars from a popular Bellingham hardware store. Bellingham Police started an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales. 44-year-old Amy D. Siniscarco...
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
Bellingham woman mourned after going missing in apparent Hawaii shark attack
Friends left messages of grief on her public social media pages in the week following her disappearance.
