Bellingham, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Offshore “cyclone” expected to impact areas south of Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclone has been rapidly developing offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in rare satellite and radar images. Forecasters in the National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, January 4th, “A strong low-pressure system is visible well offshore in the Pacific early this morning with rain sliding northward across Oregon.” Light showers are expected to move northward across western Washington as the system breaks up after reaching land.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Repairs underway in Whatcom County after levee failure

FERNDALE, Wash. — The U.S. Corps of Army Engineers is doing emergency repairs to a 200-foot section of levee along the Nooksack River that likely failed on Christmas Eve. The breach followed storms that brought significant snow to Whatcom County, followed by freezing rain. Throw in an ice jam on the river and a king tide; there was a lot of water with few places to go.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Sedro-Woolley woman arrested for embezzling from Bellingham hardware store

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Sedro-Woolley woman has been arrested for embezzling over a million dollars from a popular Bellingham hardware store. Bellingham Police started an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales. 44-year-old Amy D. Siniscarco...
BELLINGHAM, WA

