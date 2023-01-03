OnePlanet, which happens to be an NFT launchpad and marketplace, in association with Derby Stars, which happens to be a horse-themed NFT project, has successfully incorporated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. With this process of incorporation having been done with the absolute top-of-the-line decentralized network, they now have gained access to an encroachment proof and auditable way of randomness, which is required in the boosting of Derby Star’s Randombox NFT reveals. This incidentally is readily available on the marketplace of OnePlanet. For all of the users, this turns out to be indeed very beneficial and convenient as they are able to authenticate the fact that they have an even playing field where the minting of the unique NFTs is concerned.

2 DAYS AGO