Bitcoin retains stability: Can BTC ever begin a rally again?
Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and is not backed by a central authority. Built on a decentralized ledger technology called the blockchain, which records and verifies all transactions on the network. All the transactions are recorded in blocks, linked together in a chain, that creates a secure and transparent record of all activity.
The emergence of Decentralized crypto trading bots: A crypto revolution
The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and the prices of tokens fluctuate drastically within seconds. Investors participate in crypto trading, but they often fail to react instantly and efficiently to the crypto price changes and hence, fail to achieve optimal trades. Investors need to dedicate much more time to crypto markets to achieve the best trades and profit from crypto trading. Crypto trading requires round-the-clock monitoring of crypto exchanges which becomes quite challenging for investors. This has led to the rise of decentralized crypto trading bots, automated tools that conduct and execute trades and transactions on behalf of Investors. This article will focus on the benefits of using decentralized crypto trading bots and how they change the digital game.
Solana blockchain’s SOL sees an increase of 36.5% with 2023’s arrival
The Solana blockchain’s SOL has suddenly witnessed an enormous jump to the tune of 36.5%. This, however, is being attributed to the growing interest and inclination towards BONK, which happens to be a newly introduced meme coin. This meme coin was airdropped to persons connected with the Solana ecosystem on the 24th of December, 2022. Due to this activity, there has been a market capitalization of more than $100 million.
BNB finally makes a positive breakout: Recovery is imminent!
BNB cryptocurrency is issued by the Binance exchange for facilitating transactions on the Binance platform and can be used to pay transaction fees on the exchange. BNB can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and has a value that is determined by supply and demand. Binance is a popular exchange for trading various cryptocurrencies, and BNB is an important asset for platform users.
Internal Revenue Service: How to reduce your taxes?
Investors should be aware that there are legal methods to reduce, defer, or even eliminate taxes on investment gains, allowing them to keep a larger amount of their income. Your investment income is subject to taxation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), but it is treated differently from salary income. These distinctions impact not only the tax rates you pay but also the timing and methods of taxing investment income.
Coinbase and ENS partner to provide cb.id usernames for free
Coinbase and ENS, short for Ethereum Name Service, have entered into a partnership to provide Web3 usernames to its users for free. These usernames are managed by Coinbase. They can be claimed through the desktop or mobile applications by new and existing users. A username, cb.id in this case, allows...
OnePlanet integrates with Chainlink VRF
OnePlanet, which happens to be an NFT launchpad and marketplace, in association with Derby Stars, which happens to be a horse-themed NFT project, has successfully incorporated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. With this process of incorporation having been done with the absolute top-of-the-line decentralized network, they now have gained access to an encroachment proof and auditable way of randomness, which is required in the boosting of Derby Star’s Randombox NFT reveals. This incidentally is readily available on the marketplace of OnePlanet. For all of the users, this turns out to be indeed very beneficial and convenient as they are able to authenticate the fact that they have an even playing field where the minting of the unique NFTs is concerned.
