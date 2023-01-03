Read full article on original website
Second Half Deficit Leads to Linton Win Over Rivet
In girls’ basketball action last night, Linton Outscored Rivet 27-19 in the second half and went on to post a 55-46 win over the Lady Patriots. Mary Herman led 6-9 Rivet with 19 points. Soutk Knox downed Washington Catholic 76-25. Bren Hill led 11-6 South Knox with 22 points....
Mary Hawkins-McCrary, 62, Vincennes
Mary Susan (Susie) Hawkins-McCrary, 62, of Vincennes, IN, passed away January 1, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh with her family at her bedside. Susie was born February 11, 1960 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Clarence “Gene” and Francis Snyder Hoover. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and graduated from Vincennes University with an AS degree in business management. She married David McCrary and he survives her. She formerly worked for Help at Home health care, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Gentle Care. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on country cruises in the Jeep, and her dog, Roscoe.
Derek Bement, 48, Bicknell
Derek W. Bement, 48, of Bicknell, IN, went to his heavenly home at 10:05 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence with his family at his bedside. Derek was born October 2, 1974 in Hobart, IN, the son of Bruce and Linda Blair Bement. He graduated from Calvary Baptist and he, like his father, was owner and operator of Deuce Trucking. He married April West and through all the adversity Derek faced, they practiced their faith in God daily. Derek attended Wheatland Calvary Baptist Church and was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He enjoyed going to church with his daughter, playing outdoors with her, watching her dance, and any activities she was involved with. She was the light in his world.
Barbara Buescher, 73, Vincennes
Barbara Buescher 73, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Barbara was born in Vincennes on December 3, 1949 to the late Wendall Ray Shidler and Charmon Louise Alford Shidler. Barbara enjoyed doing crafts, history, going out to eat, traveling, and going to wineries. She was employed by Jackson Hewitt and a 1968 graduate of Lawrenceville High School.
Terry Hart, 84, Vincennes
Terry C Hart, 84, of Vincennes, Indiana passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on November 17, 1938, the son of Earl and Mildred (Rooney) Hart. Terry had worked for the state highway department for 42 years before retiring. Surviving Terry is his wife, Betty (Neidigh) Hart, son,...
APC Approves Industrial-Based Re-zoning South of Vincennes
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has agreed to a re-zoning of land on Essex Road south of Vincennes. The re-zone is from I-1 light industrial to I-2, general industrial use. The re-zoning was requested by the group 1933 Warehouse, LLC. The issue will move back to the Knox County...
Scam Alert for UDWI Customers in Place
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers claim a credit card number is needed to avoid disconnection. To protect yourself, do not provide any of your personal or account information. As always, if someone calls claiming to represent UDWI REMC, and it doesn’t sound right, call the utility’s office to verify.
Municipal Candidates File for Office in Knox County
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filedinclude Mawrc McNeece for City Council at-large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
4-H Registration Deadline Set for Later This Month
The 4-H registration deadline this year is just under two weeks away. A mid-January date is set for all Knox County kids to get registered for this year’s 4-H program through the county’s Purdue Extension agency. Purdue Extension educator Valerie Clingerman gives their preferred deadline date to have...
KC Health Department Making Move to Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department is about done with its long-awaited move to the Bierhaus Building on Second Street. The department is closed through Monday to make the move from their previous location on South Fifth Street. The department will re-open to the public at the new location on Monday....
IDEM Gives Grants for Recycling Programs
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has announced the recipients of the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program. IDEM awarded $513,593 to 16 applicants. The grants are available to counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools, and non-profit organizations located in Indiana. In this area, the Gibson County Solid Waste Management District received $1,000.
Local Election Filings Starting to Come In
Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
KC Democrats to Hold Education Session Next Week
The Knox County Democratic Party will hold a training event on Tuesday of next week for anyone wishing to run for municipal office. The session is also for any Democrats wishing to run for office in 2024. The program is themed “You Could, Should, and Can Run.” It will be...
