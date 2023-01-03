Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Febby fallout: Pro Dota 2 player banned for accidentally showing adult nudity on stream
Arkosh Gaming’s Dota Pro Circuit dreams were shelved for the first part of the 2023 season. While the organization’s latest squad is no longer due to internal conflicts, it has been business as usual for the team members who are also streamers. Kim “Febby” Yong-min has been streaming...
00 Nation and 9z swap CS:GO snipers
00 Nation and 9z made the trade of their respective CS:GO AWPers official yesterday, days after a report came out. The Brazilian Lucas “nqz” Soares has joined 00 Nation, while the Argentinian Santino “try” Regal returned to 9z. The roster change will allow both players, nqz...
Fnatic shuts down its CS:GO academy project
Fnatic has ended today the operations of Fnatic Rising, the academy setup the organization had in CS:GO esports. As a result of that, Sebastian “volt” Malos, Mikkel “Maze” Sparvath, Matias “Banjo” Kivistö, and Adam “WolfY” Andersson will become unrestricted free agents and explore new opportunities ahead of the 2023 CS:GO season. The Fnatic Rising project was created in 2021 after the organization’s three-year hiatus in junior-level competitions and gave the players the opportunity to compete in six editions of WePlay Academy League, the No. 1 competition for academy teams, which they won in season five.
The signing of HUNDEN doesn’t do justice to Astralis’ legacy in CS:GO
For anyone who started following CS:GO in 2017 onwards, the name Astralis was undoubtedly associated with the word success and the Danish organization absolutely deserves the credit. Spearheaded by stars such as dev1ce and dupreeh, the all-Dane team went on to win four CS:GO Majors between 2017 and 2019, in addition to adding multiple other S-tier trophies to their gallery, while also defining the meta other teams tried to emulate during that time.
The 5 best custom game codes in Overwatch 2
If you love Overwatch 2 and haven’t given the Custom Games mode much of a look, here is your sign to try it out. Custom games in Overwatch 2 range from practical aim training workshops that can help you isolate abilities to master a hero, to fun and meaningless game modes that highlight the true possibility of the workshop in the original Overwatch.
Some Fortnite players think the Chapter 4 weekly quest system is a ‘Slap in the face’
Fortnite has been around for over five years now and Epic Games is consistently changing its systems to optimize the battle pass and the ways players earn experience. Some of these changes are better received than others, with one of the more recent changes even becoming an issue for players who are only able to log in a handful of times per season.
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
Get buff: Overwatch 2 patch takes the training weights off underused tanks
Overwatch 2 developers put all of their wild ideas and dream abilities into the new, limited-time Battle for Olympus mode, which runs from Jan. 5 to 19. Though the deathmatch event is the big focus for the latest live patch, the devs also had to do some routine buff and nerf cycles for underused heroes.
League of Legends and VALORANT services are currently down
If you’ve been trying—and failing—to jump onto Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends or into a quick match of VALORANT today, don’t fret. Many other people are experiencing a large outage that is currently affecting both games. This follows multiple reports of a widespread outage...
Karrigan praises underrated Major winner for being one of the best CSGO players of 2022
FaZe Clan’s in-game leader, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, had nothing but praise today for one of the best players in CS:GO in 2022. The Dane applauded his teammate, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, for his 13th spot in HLTV’s Top 20 of 2022 Ranking. That year, rain returned to the list after a three-year hiatus.
VALORANT Challengers full team list led by G2, TSM, and top NA teams
Several top teams from North America have been directly invited to the VALORANT Challengers circuit, hosted by Knights Arena, while another four will face off against each other to qualify next week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Fan favorites in the region such as TSM and FaZe have been invited...
Get godlike during Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
If you’re tired of battling Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2’s competitive mode, now you can take them on in the arena of your dreams. Welcome to the Battle for Olympus, a special mode live from Jan. 5 to 19 in Overwatch 2 that pits heroes against each other in a deathmatch format. Instead of relying on hooks or hammers, they’ll be wielding special godlike powers to take the crown.
An iconic European top laner returns to the LCS as a positional coach for CLG
After spending two years away from the North American League of Legends scene, a former European star is making his return to the LCS. Counter Logic Gaming has revealed its full League staff for the upcoming 2023 LCS Spring Split, and among the organization’s extensive coaches, former Fnatic top laner Paul “sOAZ” Boyer has joined as a positional coach.
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
End of the line: Evil Geniuses releases CeRq ahead of 2023 CS:GO season
Evil Geniuses has parted ways with Bulgarian CS:GO AWPer CeRq today, who was one of the longest-standing members of the roster alongside Brehze, confirming multiple reports from earlier this week that suggested he was on the verge of leaving the team. CeRq had been a part of EG since he...
Apex Legends private matches rumored to have a steep minimum player requirement, leaving fans disappointed
Apex Legends fans aren’t too thrilled about a big rumored minimum player requirement for the game’s upcoming private matches feature. Renowned Apex insider Thordan Smash tweeted early this morning that the game’s upcoming Spellbound collection event will allow players to create and join private matches for the first time, as was officially announced by developer Respawn Entertainment yesterday. However, Thordan also shared that private lobbies will reportedly require a minimum of 30 players to start a match, which is as yet unconfirmed. Normal battle royale matches include 60 players either as 20 teams of three in Trios or 30 teams of two in Duos.
OWL’s 2023 rostermania tracker: All current Overwatch League rosters
At this point, Overwatch League fans are used to wild roster shuffles from their favorite teams before a new season begins. Normally, nearly every team picks up a few new rookie recruits or trades veteran talent off to another roster so they can seek glory elsewhere. Despite this, even the...
LEC shoutcasters declare return to broadcast with obscure copypasta
Long-tenured League of Legends shoutcasters Marc “Caedrel” Lamont and Trevor “Quickshot” Henry will return to the LEC stage for the 2023 season, the two announced on their personal Twitter pages today, complete with a wholesome “copypasta” that’s making its way around the Twittersphere.
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
Kelsaroony breaks down gender barrier in Call of Duty League Challengers Elite with record achievement
The massive gender gap has narrowed in Call of Duty esports: Kelsaroony has become the first woman to qualify for the Call of Duty Challengers Elite tournament. Kelsaroony and her teammates on Team WaR qualified on Jan. 5 for the upcoming season of CDL Challengers Elite, which will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 2 in multiple regions, including Europe where WaR is based.
