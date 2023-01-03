Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
chatsports.com
Bengals News (1/6): Joe Mixon subtweets the NFL
Cincinnati’s running back is not happy about what the competition committee proposed. The hunt for a solution continues. Josh Allen has Tee Higgins' back. Did we win? Ted Karras, Bengals center and history buff, has a prediction for Damar Hamlin’s first question to his doctors.
chatsports.com
Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD
Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots. They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, sending the Buffalo crowd into a frenzy. Hamlin, who has shown...
chatsports.com
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
chatsports.com
Dolphins vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 18
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard for NFL Week 18 comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from NFL Week 18 on Fox. The Dolphins (8-8) must win and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs. Miami is starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson with their season on the line as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy.
chatsports.com
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
chatsports.com
2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread
It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
chatsports.com
Colts News: Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley wants to stay in Indianapolis
Colts defensive coordinator faces another off-season of uncertainty as his team's head coach is fired for third consecutive year. Reggie Wayne wants to return as Colts receivers coach. Wayne acknowledged that he loves a life of leisure, but he said he'll be back in a Colts coaching cap if the...
chatsports.com
Raiders vs. Chiefs Postgame Reaction & Raiders Rumors On Jarrett Stidham & NFL Playoff Picture
Raiders vs.Chiefs postgame reaction from Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. The Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in this NFL week 18 matchup. Chiefs vs. Raiders highlights are something to watch and make your own analysis on, or you could just watch this post game reaction from Mitchell Renz! Raider Nation we will talk about, Jarrett Stidham, Josh McDaniels, Davante A.
chatsports.com
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
chatsports.com
Raiders 2023 schedule: Opponents for Las Vegas
With the the dust just settling on a disappointing 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders, it is already time to start thinking about the 2023 season. The Raiders’ opponents for the 17-game regular-season schedule has been finalized. The Raiders have nine home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2023. The exact schedule and dates will be released in the spring, likely in May. let’s take a look at the Raiders’ 2023 opponents:
chatsports.com
Re-Sign Juan Thornhill & Chris Jones? Draft Quentin Johnston? Latest On OBJ | Chiefs Rumors Mailbag
Chiefs Rumors are heating up heading into the final Sunday of the 2022 NFL Season. Kansas City has clinched the #1 seed in the AFC after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Two big players for the Chiefs were Juan Thornhill and Chris Jones. Thornhill picked up his 3rd INT of the year and is set to be a free agent this offseason. Will the Chiefs re-sign Thornhill in NFL Free Agency? Should Kansas Ci.
chatsports.com
Stephen Ross WANTS Aaron Rodgers?? + Latest Rumors On Sean Payton | Miami Dolphins Rumors Q&A
Dolphins Today host Will Scott is back with another Dolphins rumors mailbag on Dolphins Today. There’s plenty to discuss leading up to Miami’s must-win NFL Week 18 game vs. the Jets, and if they lose, it could get ugly on Monday in Miami Gardens. Here are the questions asked on today’s show: - How will Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson play on Sunday? - Who should replace Josh Boyer if the Dolphins DC is fired? - Will Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith be back in 2023? - Could the Dolphins pursue Packers QB Aaron Rodgers? - Trade for Lamar Jackson?
chatsports.com
Chiefs-Raiders: Thuney, Sneed and Butker will dress for game
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As expected, wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) won't dress for the regular-season finale. Neither will wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). But guard Joe Thuney (ankle), placekicker Harrison Butker (back) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) will play against Las Vegas.
chatsports.com
Track and Field Announces Indoor and Outdoor Schedules
CINCINNATI - Xavier track and field announced its indoor and outdoor schedules on Friday afternoon. The Musketeers open the indoor season on Jan. 13-14 at the Louisville Classic. INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD. Jan. 13-14 - Louisville Classic - Louisville, Ky. Jan. 21 - MSJ Invite - Cincinnati, Ohio. Jan. 27-28...
chatsports.com
VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)
When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
chatsports.com
Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition
We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
Comments / 0