Nashville, TN

WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Engineer killed by SWAT officer in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Youth Services detectives are searching for a man who is wanting on sexual battery charges for allegedly touching a 13-year-old inappropriately. Metro Police report 41-year-old Jeremiah Timon Abel is accused of having inappropriate contact with his friend's daughter while in teenager's bedroom. Abel is wanted...
NASHVILLE, TN

