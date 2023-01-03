Read full article on original website
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
Police: Suspect surrenders after shooting on County Hospital Road
A suspect in a deadly shooting that took place the day after Christmas has surrendered. Metro Police report that Gregory Q. Wilson turned himself into the Downtown Detention Center Friday.
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store.
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons.
SWAT kills Grammy-winning sound engineer near Nashville
Metro police are investigating following a shooting in Hermitage.
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting both wanted by Metro police
The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive for months prior to the incident, and now police are also searching for the suspect in that shooting.
Kevion Davis Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Nashville
January 5, 2023 – Teams of detectives are working to locate Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen who was walking out of Resha’s Market at 717 25th Avenue North. The victim,...
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
Man found shot to death outside Nashville apartment
The victim was discovered around 7 a.m. at the Residences at Stonebrook Apartment Homes on Hickory Trace Drive.
musictimes.com
Mark Capps Cause of Death Horrifying: Recording Engineer Shot, Killed at 54
Mark Capps, a Grammy-winning recording engineer from Nashville, was shot and killed by a SWAT team. He was 54. Police shot Capps, who held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, after finding him armed in his doorway Thursday afternoon, Variety confirmed. A SWAT team member shot him. Metro Nashville...
WKRN
Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon.
Victim injured during robbery, kidnapping in Nashville
The victim met with detectives at Vanderbilt Medical Center just after midnight while being treated for minor injuries.
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
fox17.com
Metro Police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Youth Services detectives are searching for a man who is wanting on sexual battery charges for allegedly touching a 13-year-old inappropriately. Metro Police report 41-year-old Jeremiah Timon Abel is accused of having inappropriate contact with his friend's daughter while in teenager's bedroom. Abel is wanted...
Suspect jailed for allegedly stabbing man in Franklin parking lot
A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a stabbing in Franklin.
Man dead following shooting in Madison
One person is dead following a shooting in Madison.
‘Deeply disturbing negligence’: Attorney releases 911 call made before domestic violence shooting in Antioch
On Thursday, the attorney for Michaela Carter's family released the 911 call, where you can hear her plead for police to come back to her parent's home after they reportedly left.
