Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes these 5 Nasdaq stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors' portfolios. All of his picks are listed in the Nasdaq Composite. While the index is heavy with tech stocks that were hammered last year, there are still names that could perform well even in a recessionary environment, according to Cramer.
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023: Cramer says there are opportunities in two slumping stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they see December's ADP Payroll report as a bad sign for the market. Despite headwinds, Jim shares two stocks he is seeing opportunity in right now. Jim also explains why he bought more shares of an energy stock in the portfolio.
CNBC
Traders who bet against stocks made a killing in 2022, as short sellers netted $300 billion
Short sellers won big in 2022 as the broader market declined, tallying $300 billion in mark-to-market profits on average short interest of $973 billion, according to S3 Partners. Investors shorted less in 2022 than 2021. Traders who shorted stocks won big in 2022, according to S3 Partners. Shorted stocks had...
CNBC
BofA top banker Rick Sherlund predicts 2023 tech comeback, delivers bullish software call
Bank of America top banker Rick Sherlund sees a major market shift ahead. According to Sherlund, optimism surrounding technology stocks will make a comeback this year — but the key is weathering upcoming earnings season first. "What we need to do is de-risk 2023 numbers," the firm's vice chair...
CNBC
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
CNBC
What Bed Bath and Beyond's bankruptcy warning could mean for meme stocks
The traders discuss what a potential bankruptcy of BBBY could mean for the other meme stocks. With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Mega Millions jackpot is $940 million: Here's what to do if you come into a large sum of money
Whether it's an inheritance, sale of a property, bonus or even a tax refund, there are many ways to end up with a windfall apart from winning the lottery. In every case, there are certain steps you can take to make the most of it. The odds of winning the...
CNBC
Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar
Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
CNBC
Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path
Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
CNBC
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns. Brent futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $78.57 a barrel,...
CNBC
Solana prices fall, and New York AG accuses Celsius ex-CEO of defrauding investors: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bradley Duke, the co-CEO of ETC Group, weighs in on the new ruling that could make Celsius customers last in line to collect funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. He also discusses whether the industry currently has enough consumer protections in place.
CNBC
2022 was the worst-ever year for U.S. bonds. How to position your portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
CNBC
Watch Thursday's full episode of the Halftime Report — January 5, 2023
"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Scott Wapner and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
CNBC
Burton Malkiel on why his classic investment book, 'A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' is relevant 50 years later
This week, Princeton professor Burton Malkiel has published the updated, 50th anniversary edition of A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Best Investment Guide that Money Can Buy. More than any other book, it popularized the idea of indexing as an investment strategy and why you can't beat the market. Malkiel was a close friend of Vanguard founder Jack Bogle and spent 28 years on the board of Vanguard.
CNBC
What the job market could look like in 2023, based on a surprisingly strong end to 2022
2022 may have ended in a sea of overwhelmingly negative layoff news, but new data shows promise that the damage was minimal. It could be a sign the 2023 job market will launch on strong footing, economists say, even with fresh staffing cuts announced this week. In November, the same...
CNBC
Don't read too much into the shape of the yield curve, warns fmr. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
Richard Fisher, fmr. U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what the jobs report could mean for Fed policy.
CNBC
Online holiday sales hit a new record in 2022
Online holiday sales jumped by 3.5% year to over year to $211.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. CNBC's 'Tech Check' team discusses the numbers.
CNBC
Silvergate Capital tanks more than 40% after crypto bank discloses massive fourth-quarter withdrawals
Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, a decline of roughly 68%. The withdrawals came as crypto exchange FTX, a Silvergate customer, collapsed in scandal, raising questions about the stability of the digital asset industry. At the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Corporate earnings will set the tone for the market
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that corporate earnings reports next week will be key in determining the market's performance. Stocks rose Friday after the December jobs report and an economic condition reading signaled that the Federal Reserve is making headway in its fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 recorded their best day since Nov. 30, while the Nasdaq Composite had its best day since Dec. 29.
Comments / 0