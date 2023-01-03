Read full article on original website
Holcomb to deliver annual speech Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his seventh State of the State address next week. He’ll deliver it to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The address starts at 7 p.m. and is expected...
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Smith announces promotions as officers take oath of office
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced on Friday some staff changes as he begins his new role in law enforcement. Nearly 40 merit officers, including most deputies, took the oath of office early Friday morning in a ceremony presided over by Superior Court 4 Judge Christopher Kehler.
Auburn man accused of firing rifle at police
AUBURN — An Auburn man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing an AR-15-style rifle at law enforcement. Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Police responded to the area of CR 427 for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. An Auburn Police Officer and DeKalb County Sheriff Department Deputy came across the vehicle while it appeared to be speeding.
