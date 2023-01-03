ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Now Warsaw

Holcomb to deliver annual speech Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his seventh State of the State address next week. He’ll deliver it to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House chamber on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The address starts at 7 p.m. and is expected...
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton

PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
News Now Warsaw

Auburn man accused of firing rifle at police

AUBURN — An Auburn man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing an AR-15-style rifle at law enforcement. Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Police responded to the area of CR 427 for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. An Auburn Police Officer and DeKalb County Sheriff Department Deputy came across the vehicle while it appeared to be speeding.
AUBURN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy