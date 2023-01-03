Sean C. Jeremiah, age 33, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, January 6 surrounded by those he loved, after a long battle with liver disease that he fought valiantly. He felt his purpose in life was to influence others toward Christianity by allowing God’s light to shine through him. Those who have been with him on this journey can testify that Sean always had a smile on his face, compassion for others, and a desire to make the world a better place. Clear eyes. Ful Hearts. Can’t lose.

SALEM, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO