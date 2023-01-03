ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Man tries to run vehicle off the road and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on December 29th after a woman reported that 43-year-old Joshua McBride was attempting to run her vehicle off the roadway on Mitchell Road. The female told police she was in a white truck and McBride was in a yellow tracker behind her...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 5, 2023

12:15 p.m. Gable Aker, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:21 p.m. Gage Sanders, 28, Avoca, domestic battery, strangulation. 12:34 a.m. A transient was on station seeking assistance. 12:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Becky Skillman Way and 16th Street. 1:02 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity

OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon

MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation

Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington

Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
salemleader.com

Sean Clayton Jeremiah

Sean C. Jeremiah, age 33, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, January 6 surrounded by those he loved, after a long battle with liver disease that he fought valiantly. He felt his purpose in life was to influence others toward Christianity by allowing God’s light to shine through him. Those who have been with him on this journey can testify that Sean always had a smile on his face, compassion for others, and a desire to make the world a better place. Clear eyes. Ful Hearts. Can’t lose.
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after he was found stumbling in the street

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer noticed him stumbling in the middle of the road at 18th and M streets. The officer initially believed the male was attempting to flag him down because he was flaring his arms, according to the probable cause affidavit.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man flees from police, arrested on drug charges

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man is facing new drug charges after Mitchell Police officers went to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 40 block of Russell Drive Thursday. Police went to a camper located on the property to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Mills on a warrant for petition to revoke.
MITCHELL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Drug investigation nets 3

Washington City Police have released details concerning three drug arrests. The department was working with the DEA Task Force conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics which led them to Longfellow Park and Greenwood Street. Charges included Level 2 Felony Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Meth over 10 Grams.
WASHINGTON, IN
FOX59

Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy