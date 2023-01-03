Effective: 2023-01-10 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sabine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO...WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHERN SABINE PARISHES At 1131 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zwolle, or 27 miles south of Mansfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Many, Zwolle, Converse, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Noble, Robeline, Belmont, Pelican, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Marthaville, Rambin and Ajax. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

