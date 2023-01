WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Vernon. Parish, northern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 1230. AM CST... At 1144 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Newton, moving northeast at 30 mph.

