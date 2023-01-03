JA THE RESORT’S KINARA BY VIKAS KHANNA AND WHITE ORCHID ARE SERVING UP IRRESISTABLE NEW MENUS TO KICKSTART THE NEW SEASON

Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
ROOFTOP SUNDAY BRUNCH AT HIGH NOTE POOL & SKY LOUNGE ALOFT MINA
This Dubai winter, head to the award winning, Pool & Sky Lounge, High Note at Aloft Mina for its spectacular Sunday Brunch offering. Enjoy the rooftop ambience, dazzling views and delish food along with complimentary access to the rooftop Infinity Pool. Sunday Brunches is priced at AED 149 for the...
hotelnewsme.com
ZOYA HOSTS THE POWERFUL SHIFT RETREAT UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF GREEN SHEIKH
ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort , the region’s first fully integrated wellness experience offering a unique and holistic approach to healing journeys, hosts its first-ever “The Powerful Shift Retreat” from 26th January until 31st January 2023, under the patronage of Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi, also known as the Green Sheikh.
hotelnewsme.com
KATA IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO ENJOY DRY JANUARY
KATA, the contemporary Japanese restaurant at The Dubai Mall, is the perfect place to be for Dry January 2023. KATA’s expert mixologists have devised a menu of delicious mocktails that complement its world-class food and have a wide range of alcohol-free beverages. The Dry January movement, which started in...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW SATURDAY BRUNCH AT GARDEN OF DREAMS
Garden of Dreams, the modern Mediterranean lounge, invites guests to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life to experience the brand new DAYDREAMER Brunch. Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the outdoor brunch promises a blissful escape where guests can expect an affair like no other set against the backdrop of lush greenery.
hotelnewsme.com
ANISSA HELOU – THE WINNER OF THE FOODICS ICON AWARD 2023
Anissa Helou, the author of numerous award-winning cookbooks, has been named the winner of the Foodics Icon Award by the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants organisation. Helou will be presented with the award at the second edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 30 January 2023. In presenting this accolade, the 50 Best organisation honours outstanding figures in the food industry within the Middle East and North Africa region and celebrates an individual who has used their platform to raise awareness and drive positive change.
hotelnewsme.com
PREMIUM ALCOHOL-FREE SPARKLING WINE OF THE FINEST PROVENANCE MAKES ITS DEBUT IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Introducing the Wild Idol portfolio to the Middle East – a premium and naturally alcohol-free sparkling alternative to fine wine and champagne for those who want to drink less alcohol, without compromising on taste or style. Vegan, gluten-free and naturally alcohol-free, Wild Idol is handcrafted using the finest winemaking...
hotelnewsme.com
SONEVA FOUNDER AND CEO SONU SHIVDASANI AWARDED OBE IN KING’S NEW YEAR HONOURS 2023 LIST
Sonu Shivdasani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Soneva resorts, and Founder of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, has been honoured as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to tourism, sustainability and charity in the King’s New Year Honours 2023 Overseas and International List.
hotelnewsme.com
VALOR HOSPITALITY PARTNERS NAME CLUSTER GM FOR FOUR PROPERTIES ACROSS RADISSON AND WYNDHAM HOTELS
Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East has appointed hospitality veteran Thierry Perrot as the Cluster General Manager to oversee the four hotels that have transitioned to be managed by Valor Hospitality Partners while continuing to work under their existing brands. Perrot’s most recent role as Cluster General Manager for the Wyndham...
hotelnewsme.com
MYRRA’S NEW APERITIVO MENU EVERY WEEKDAY WILL GET YOU IN HIGH SPIRITS
Myrra is ready to celebrate the highly anticipated Dubai winter season with a brand new Aperitivo menu, available Monday to Friday, from 4PM to 7PM. The new late afternoon menu is the perfect way to turn any mundane day into an enjoyable one, ending on a high note, with a curated selection of light bites and beverages, including the signature cocktails crafted with precision by Myrra’s master mixologists.
hotelnewsme.com
MYTHOS URBAN GREEK EATERY ARRIVING WITH DEEP ROOTS AND FRESH PERSPECTIVE
Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, a second outpost of the award-winning Greek restaurant Mythos Kouzina and Grill, opens at The Square in City Walk. With respect to the deep roots of Greek cuisine, but with a fresh perspective. Mythos Urban Greek Eatery exudes a contemporary easy-going vibe, vibrant beverage offering and of course its well-loved authentic Greek dishes finessed by Group Culinary Director and Chef, Ilias Kokoroskos.
hotelnewsme.com
BARFLY BY BUDDHA BAR LAUNCHES A WEEKLY SUSHI SOCIAL
Since bursting onto the F&B scene last year, Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has been offering world-class Asian and international dishes to their guests as they sip on exquisite cocktails at one of the cities latest trendy hot spots. From January 10th, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be launching ‘Sushi Social’, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at 295 AED per person, guests will be treated to unlimited food from a selected handcrafted menu as well as a sharing carafe (180ml) with a choice of white, red, bubbles or a sake, while listening to the beats of the live DJ throughout the evening.
hotelnewsme.com
INK HOTEL CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY WITH A DISTINCTIVE POSITION IN DUBAI’S HOSPITALITY MARKET
After a successful first year of operations, INK Hotel, the 4-star boutique hotel in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary this January and reflect on its achievements as it capitalizes on greater opportunities. During the past year, the 5-storey hotel has built a unique reputation for being a trendy, sustainable and disruptive brand that promotes cheerful and inclusive hospitality in Dubai.
hotelnewsme.com
JUBAIL ISLAND INTRODUCES VIBRANT NEW DESTINATION SURROUNDED BY A HAVEN OF NATURE: THE SOUK
Lead Development has today announced the launch of The Souk – Jubail Island’s modern and vibrant destination, which is the main link connecting the six villages across the island, providing residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services – a destination like any other.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON DUBAI JUMEIRAH’S BURNS SUPPER SET TO BE THE BIGGEST IN DUBAI
Expect an unforgettable evening under the stars on Friday, 20th January at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s beach-side garden venue Wavebreaker. The hotel will celebrate Burns Night and the life of the Scottish national bard, Robert Burns. Held on the anniversary of his birth, the celebrations were originally started by some of Burns’s close friends a few years after his death and now Burns Night is celebrated across the world each year. Burns’s life and works are commemorated with songs, recitals and tributes, and a hearty feast, including the famous Haggis, is enjoyed as a traditional ‘Burns Supper’.
hotelnewsme.com
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR IMPLEMENTS A FOUR-DAY WORK WEEK FOR ITS OPERATIONS TEAM
Four-day work weeks have taken the world by a storm as companies prioritise employee wellness, and LPM Restaurant & Bar has now implemented this standard for their UAE operations team. After trials at the Abu Dhabi restaurant running from August to October 2022, LPM Restaurant & Bar has reviewed its internal processes and has officially introduced their four-day work week for their UAE restaurant employees.
