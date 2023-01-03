ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JA THE RESORT’S KINARA BY VIKAS KHANNA AND WHITE ORCHID ARE SERVING UP IRRESISTABLE NEW MENUS TO KICKSTART THE NEW SEASON

hotelnewsme.com
ROOFTOP SUNDAY BRUNCH AT HIGH NOTE POOL & SKY LOUNGE ALOFT MINA

This Dubai winter, head to the award winning, Pool & Sky Lounge, High Note at Aloft Mina for its spectacular Sunday Brunch offering. Enjoy the rooftop ambience, dazzling views and delish food along with complimentary access to the rooftop Infinity Pool. Sunday Brunches is priced at AED 149 for the...
ZOYA HOSTS THE POWERFUL SHIFT RETREAT UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF GREEN SHEIKH

ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort , the region’s first fully integrated wellness experience offering a unique and holistic approach to healing journeys, hosts its first-ever “The Powerful Shift Retreat” from 26th January until 31st January 2023, under the patronage of Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi, also known as the Green Sheikh.
KATA IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO ENJOY DRY JANUARY

KATA, the contemporary Japanese restaurant at The Dubai Mall, is the perfect place to be for Dry January 2023. KATA’s expert mixologists have devised a menu of delicious mocktails that complement its world-class food and have a wide range of alcohol-free beverages. The Dry January movement, which started in...
NEW SATURDAY BRUNCH AT GARDEN OF DREAMS

Garden of Dreams, the modern Mediterranean lounge, invites guests to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life to experience the brand new DAYDREAMER Brunch. Every Saturday, from 12.30pm to 4pm, the outdoor brunch promises a blissful escape where guests can expect an affair like no other set against the backdrop of lush greenery.
ANISSA HELOU – THE WINNER OF THE FOODICS ICON AWARD 2023

Anissa Helou, the author of numerous award-winning cookbooks, has been named the winner of the Foodics Icon Award by the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants organisation. Helou will be presented with the award at the second edition of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 30 January 2023. In presenting this accolade, the 50 Best organisation honours outstanding figures in the food industry within the Middle East and North Africa region and celebrates an individual who has used their platform to raise awareness and drive positive change.
MYRRA’S NEW APERITIVO MENU EVERY WEEKDAY WILL GET YOU IN HIGH SPIRITS

Myrra is ready to celebrate the highly anticipated Dubai winter season with a brand new Aperitivo menu, available Monday to Friday, from 4PM to 7PM. The new late afternoon menu is the perfect way to turn any mundane day into an enjoyable one, ending on a high note, with a curated selection of light bites and beverages, including the signature cocktails crafted with precision by Myrra’s master mixologists.
MYTHOS URBAN GREEK EATERY ARRIVING WITH DEEP ROOTS AND FRESH PERSPECTIVE

Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, a second outpost of the award-winning Greek restaurant Mythos Kouzina and Grill, opens at The Square in City Walk. With respect to the deep roots of Greek cuisine, but with a fresh perspective. Mythos Urban Greek Eatery exudes a contemporary easy-going vibe, vibrant beverage offering and of course its well-loved authentic Greek dishes finessed by Group Culinary Director and Chef, Ilias Kokoroskos.
BARFLY BY BUDDHA BAR LAUNCHES A WEEKLY SUSHI SOCIAL

Since bursting onto the F&B scene last year, Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has been offering world-class Asian and international dishes to their guests as they sip on exquisite cocktails at one of the cities latest trendy hot spots. From January 10th, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be launching ‘Sushi Social’, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at 295 AED per person, guests will be treated to unlimited food from a selected handcrafted menu as well as a sharing carafe (180ml) with a choice of white, red, bubbles or a sake, while listening to the beats of the live DJ throughout the evening.
INK HOTEL CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY WITH A DISTINCTIVE POSITION IN DUBAI’S HOSPITALITY MARKET

After a successful first year of operations, INK Hotel, the 4-star boutique hotel in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary this January and reflect on its achievements as it capitalizes on greater opportunities. During the past year, the 5-storey hotel has built a unique reputation for being a trendy, sustainable and disruptive brand that promotes cheerful and inclusive hospitality in Dubai.
JUBAIL ISLAND INTRODUCES VIBRANT NEW DESTINATION SURROUNDED BY A HAVEN OF NATURE: THE SOUK

Lead Development has today announced the launch of The Souk – Jubail Island’s modern and vibrant destination, which is the main link connecting the six villages across the island, providing residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services – a destination like any other.
HILTON DUBAI JUMEIRAH’S BURNS SUPPER SET TO BE THE BIGGEST IN DUBAI

Expect an unforgettable evening under the stars on Friday, 20th January at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s beach-side garden venue Wavebreaker. The hotel will celebrate Burns Night and the life of the Scottish national bard, Robert Burns. Held on the anniversary of his birth, the celebrations were originally started by some of Burns’s close friends a few years after his death and now Burns Night is celebrated across the world each year. Burns’s life and works are commemorated with songs, recitals and tributes, and a hearty feast, including the famous Haggis, is enjoyed as a traditional ‘Burns Supper’.
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR IMPLEMENTS A FOUR-DAY WORK WEEK FOR ITS OPERATIONS TEAM

Four-day work weeks have taken the world by a storm as companies prioritise employee wellness, and LPM Restaurant & Bar has now implemented this standard for their UAE operations team. After trials at the Abu Dhabi restaurant running from August to October 2022, LPM Restaurant & Bar has reviewed its internal processes and has officially introduced their four-day work week for their UAE restaurant employees.

