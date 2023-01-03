An investigation continues into a reported injury crash in northwest Lyon County from early Friday. Deputy Robert Miller says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of US Highway 56, or about two miles west of Bushong, and arrived at the wreck site just after 2:15 am. They found a car driven by 37-year-old Bryan Herde upside down in a ditch. That discovery prompted an emergency response from Emporia and Allen-Admire first responders, but he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and ultimately declined additional treatment.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO