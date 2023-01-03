National Man Watcher's Day is for the ladies — or for anyone who wishes to participate. Observants go out and watch men at the gym, pool, mall or bar, or watch them while they are working at construction sites or on projects at home. It's acceptable to watch them either secretly or openly. So often women are gawked at in public, but today the tables are turned and men are watched instead. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Man Watcher's Day

